Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Alec Mudimu set for Uefa Champs League dance

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
VERSATILE Warriors defender Alec Mudimu is set to join the elite league of Zimbabwean players who have played in the Uefa Champions League after his Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol were pitted against Fola Esch of Luxemburg in the first round qualifying draw in Switzerland yesterday.

The Moldova champions were one of the 14 seeded sides out of the 34 in the draw whose matches have been scheduled for August 18 and 19.

Mudimu joined Sheriff Tiraspol in January from Welsh side Cefn Druids for an estimated €150 million and has since made five appearances in the club's first eight matches of the new league season.

Sheriff Tiraspol lead the 2020/21 Moldovan National League having won all their eight matches and Mudimu has contributed one goal and two assists.

In Moldova, Mudimu has been used as a defensive midfielder as well as operating on the left side of the defence.

The 25-year-old Zimbabwe international had his first dance with the Uefa Europa League two years ago following a memorable season with Cefn Druids, but the dream ended in the preliminary stages.

Last year, Sheriff Tiraspol failed to go beyond the first qualifying round after they fell 4-3 on aggregate to Georgian side FC Saburtalo Tbilisi.

Some of the Zimbabwean footballers, who have played in the Uefa Champions League include Benjani Mwaruwari, Marvelous Nakamba and Costa Nhamoinesu, to mention but a few.

In a unique football season marred by the global COVID-19 scourge, the competition will see one-off ties, with extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required.

Winners advance to the Uefa Champions League second qualifying round while all losing sides progress to the Uefa Europa League second qualifying round.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Prisons dismiss Chin'ono , Ngarivhume discrimination report

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Chamisa's MDC spoils for bare knuckle fight

1 hr ago | 430 Views

Malema berates Zimbabwean youths

1 hr ago | 232 Views

New campaign targets 'looters diaspora children'

1 hr ago | 559 Views

Undeveloped stands divide BCC

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe activists decry ‘unprecedented clampdown' after arrests

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Ramaphosa must avoid blind camaraderie

1 hr ago | 189 Views

'Mnangagwa must walk the talk on corruption'

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop harassing workers

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch fundraising campaign in UK

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwean COVID-19 patients 'dying at home'

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Zacc busts illegal diamond syndicate

1 hr ago | 298 Views

Govt 'stuck' with council graft report

1 hr ago | 160 Views

UN experts call for end of unilateral sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Zenzo Moyo implores Prince Dube to be resilient

1 hr ago | 173 Views

'Zimbabwe govt does not tolerate abuse of citizens by uniformed forces'

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Govt bans inmates' visits

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume denied jerseys, food

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa to address nation

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Futility of wanting to reverse liberation rule in Southern Africa

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe govt dismisses fake travel notice

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Biti lashes Khupe

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Mangagwa's controversial baker panics

2 hrs ago | 1483 Views

SABC Boss Sophie Mokoena accused of receiving money from USA to tarnish Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1849 Views

CIO Headquarters shutdown

3 hrs ago | 4121 Views

WATCH: Malema to support Zimbabwean youths in shutting down Musina border

4 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Swaziland political party condemns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

5 hrs ago | 738 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

5 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe intervention gets off to rocky start

17 hrs ago | 9741 Views

30 Bulawayo MDC Alliance activists flee city

17 hrs ago | 3424 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa's advisor visits Jacob Ngarivhume's wife

18 hrs ago | 19132 Views

ZANU PF and Wrong Priorities

19 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Cannabis before sex can help men access a deeper level of intimacy, study finds

19 hrs ago | 4594 Views

Bloodbath looming in ZANU PF Mash Central as structures square off

20 hrs ago | 6537 Views

Zanu PF are obsessed with power retention, 'Chinhu chedu!' ranted Biti - hypocrite's own actions speak louder than ranting

20 hrs ago | 2957 Views

Zimbabwe cannot be marketed, ED

20 hrs ago | 2438 Views

Masiyiwa calls for local community leadership in stemming the spread of COVID-19

21 hrs ago | 667 Views

Zimbabwe heroes' shrine sends clear message to the world - the country and people are not yet free!

23 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Counterfeit drugs poses threat to Covid -19 cure

23 hrs ago | 749 Views

ZLHR concerned about treatment of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume in prison

23 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zimbabweans' political consciousness now very high

23 hrs ago | 1526 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days