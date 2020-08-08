Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zenzo Moyo implores Prince Dube to be resilient

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS legend Zenzo Moyo has implored current Bosso striker Prince Dube to be resilient even if he fails in Europe, should a chance present itself.

Moyo wants Dube (23) to emulate Warriors captain Knowledge Musona who remained in Belgium playing for KAS Eupen on a loan from Anderlecht at a time he looked set to go back to South Africa following interest from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Dube's club Highlanders have agreed terms with Tanzania giants Azam with the striker said to have attracted interests from two clubs in France where he is reported to have been invited for trials.

Moyo yesterday said Dube should not have left South Africa after a failed stint at SuperSport United, but should have looked for another team rather than returning home to Highlanders.

The Warriors' striker was released by SuperSport United in 2018 after a one-year stint.

"If he gets there (Europe), he shouldn't expect it to be a stroll in the park. It won't be like at Highlanders. He must prove himself, not like what happened the last time (at SuperSport), where he would quickly think of coming back home to play for Highlanders every time he had a problem. He must look for another team, even in the lower leagues," Moyo said.

"It's not the end of the world if he fails at one team. There are several teams out there. He must have a heart of a lion and must not be soft. Look at Knowledge Musona who was said to be coming down south to Mamelodi Sundowns, but he ended up finding another club in Belgium. Otherwise I wish him all the best."

However for Dube now it's only a prospect of trials in France with a deal in the process for him to move to Azam before going to Europe.

Moyo is a former Warriors' striker who left for Cyprus straight from Highlanders at the turn of the millennium and played for a couple of clubs before returning to play for the Bulawayo giants in 2006.

He said Dube should be happy about the Azam deal and should go there to prove himself, saying the transfer was good for him and Highlanders.

Dube has four months to his contract at Highlanders.

"It's okay for him (Dube) and Highlanders. The club needs to strengthen those relationships with foreign clubs. But for Prince, this is not about money but for him to go and prove himself. He needs to appreciate whoever has given him this opportunity or platform. Money will come. He is still young. He must prove himself and if he plays well there, it might open floodgates for other players and the club (Azam) might want to deal with Highlanders in the future," Moyo said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Prisons dismiss Chin'ono , Ngarivhume discrimination report

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Chamisa's MDC spoils for bare knuckle fight

1 hr ago | 430 Views

Malema berates Zimbabwean youths

1 hr ago | 232 Views

New campaign targets 'looters diaspora children'

1 hr ago | 559 Views

Undeveloped stands divide BCC

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe activists decry ‘unprecedented clampdown' after arrests

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Ramaphosa must avoid blind camaraderie

1 hr ago | 189 Views

'Mnangagwa must walk the talk on corruption'

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop harassing workers

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch fundraising campaign in UK

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwean COVID-19 patients 'dying at home'

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Zacc busts illegal diamond syndicate

1 hr ago | 298 Views

Govt 'stuck' with council graft report

1 hr ago | 160 Views

UN experts call for end of unilateral sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Alec Mudimu set for Uefa Champs League dance

1 hr ago | 158 Views

'Zimbabwe govt does not tolerate abuse of citizens by uniformed forces'

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Govt bans inmates' visits

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume denied jerseys, food

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa to address nation

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Futility of wanting to reverse liberation rule in Southern Africa

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe govt dismisses fake travel notice

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Biti lashes Khupe

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Mangagwa's controversial baker panics

2 hrs ago | 1483 Views

SABC Boss Sophie Mokoena accused of receiving money from USA to tarnish Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1849 Views

CIO Headquarters shutdown

3 hrs ago | 4121 Views

WATCH: Malema to support Zimbabwean youths in shutting down Musina border

4 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Swaziland political party condemns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

5 hrs ago | 738 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

5 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe intervention gets off to rocky start

17 hrs ago | 9741 Views

30 Bulawayo MDC Alliance activists flee city

17 hrs ago | 3424 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa's advisor visits Jacob Ngarivhume's wife

18 hrs ago | 19132 Views

ZANU PF and Wrong Priorities

19 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Cannabis before sex can help men access a deeper level of intimacy, study finds

19 hrs ago | 4594 Views

Bloodbath looming in ZANU PF Mash Central as structures square off

20 hrs ago | 6537 Views

Zanu PF are obsessed with power retention, 'Chinhu chedu!' ranted Biti - hypocrite's own actions speak louder than ranting

20 hrs ago | 2957 Views

Zimbabwe cannot be marketed, ED

20 hrs ago | 2438 Views

Masiyiwa calls for local community leadership in stemming the spread of COVID-19

21 hrs ago | 667 Views

Zimbabwe heroes' shrine sends clear message to the world - the country and people are not yet free!

23 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Counterfeit drugs poses threat to Covid -19 cure

23 hrs ago | 749 Views

ZLHR concerned about treatment of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume in prison

23 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zimbabweans' political consciousness now very high

23 hrs ago | 1526 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days