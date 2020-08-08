Zenzo Moyo implores Prince Dube to be resilient

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS legend Zenzo Moyo has implored current Bosso striker Prince Dube to be resilient even if he fails in Europe, should a chance present itself.Moyo wants Dube (23) to emulate Warriors captain Knowledge Musona who remained in Belgium playing for KAS Eupen on a loan from Anderlecht at a time he looked set to go back to South Africa following interest from Mamelodi Sundowns.Dube's club Highlanders have agreed terms with Tanzania giants Azam with the striker said to have attracted interests from two clubs in France where he is reported to have been invited for trials.Moyo yesterday said Dube should not have left South Africa after a failed stint at SuperSport United, but should have looked for another team rather than returning home to Highlanders.The Warriors' striker was released by SuperSport United in 2018 after a one-year stint."If he gets there (Europe), he shouldn't expect it to be a stroll in the park. It won't be like at Highlanders. He must prove himself, not like what happened the last time (at SuperSport), where he would quickly think of coming back home to play for Highlanders every time he had a problem. He must look for another team, even in the lower leagues," Moyo said."It's not the end of the world if he fails at one team. There are several teams out there. He must have a heart of a lion and must not be soft. Look at Knowledge Musona who was said to be coming down south to Mamelodi Sundowns, but he ended up finding another club in Belgium. Otherwise I wish him all the best."However for Dube now it's only a prospect of trials in France with a deal in the process for him to move to Azam before going to Europe.Moyo is a former Warriors' striker who left for Cyprus straight from Highlanders at the turn of the millennium and played for a couple of clubs before returning to play for the Bulawayo giants in 2006.He said Dube should be happy about the Azam deal and should go there to prove himself, saying the transfer was good for him and Highlanders.Dube has four months to his contract at Highlanders."It's okay for him (Dube) and Highlanders. The club needs to strengthen those relationships with foreign clubs. But for Prince, this is not about money but for him to go and prove himself. He needs to appreciate whoever has given him this opportunity or platform. Money will come. He is still young. He must prove himself and if he plays well there, it might open floodgates for other players and the club (Azam) might want to deal with Highlanders in the future," Moyo said.