Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UN experts call for end of unilateral sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A group of United Nations (UN) experts on Friday called for the lifting of all unilateral sanctions, so that people in countries under sanctions can protect themselves against COVID-19.

"Sanctions should be lifted, or at a minimum eased, so people can get basics like soap and disinfectants to stay healthy, and so that hospitals can get ventilators and other equipment to keep people alive," they said in a Press statement.

"Sanctions that were imposed in the name of delivering human rights are in fact killing people and depriving them of fundamental rights, including the rights to health, to food and to life itself," the UN experts said.

Alena Douhan, UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, said that sanctions are bringing suffering and death in countries like Cuba, Iran, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

Other experts including Obiora Okafor, the UN independent expert on human rights and international solidarity, Tlaleng Mofokeng, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, Michael Fakhri, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, and Agnes Callamard, UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions joined Douhan in signing Friday's statement.

The experts also welcomed efforts by many States, intergovernmental organisations and non-governmental organisations to try to help sanctioned countries fight COVID-19.
"We particularly welcome the willingness of the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Russia, China, the United States and other donors to ship much needed medical supplies," they said in the statement.


Source - Xinhua

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Prisons dismiss Chin'ono , Ngarivhume discrimination report

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Chamisa's MDC spoils for bare knuckle fight

1 hr ago | 426 Views

Malema berates Zimbabwean youths

1 hr ago | 228 Views

New campaign targets 'looters diaspora children'

1 hr ago | 553 Views

Undeveloped stands divide BCC

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe activists decry ‘unprecedented clampdown' after arrests

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Ramaphosa must avoid blind camaraderie

1 hr ago | 189 Views

'Mnangagwa must walk the talk on corruption'

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop harassing workers

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch fundraising campaign in UK

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwean COVID-19 patients 'dying at home'

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Zacc busts illegal diamond syndicate

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Govt 'stuck' with council graft report

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Zenzo Moyo implores Prince Dube to be resilient

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Alec Mudimu set for Uefa Champs League dance

1 hr ago | 156 Views

'Zimbabwe govt does not tolerate abuse of citizens by uniformed forces'

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Govt bans inmates' visits

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume denied jerseys, food

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa to address nation

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Futility of wanting to reverse liberation rule in Southern Africa

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe govt dismisses fake travel notice

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Biti lashes Khupe

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Mangagwa's controversial baker panics

2 hrs ago | 1483 Views

SABC Boss Sophie Mokoena accused of receiving money from USA to tarnish Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1847 Views

CIO Headquarters shutdown

3 hrs ago | 4119 Views

WATCH: Malema to support Zimbabwean youths in shutting down Musina border

4 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Swaziland political party condemns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

5 hrs ago | 737 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

5 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe intervention gets off to rocky start

17 hrs ago | 9739 Views

30 Bulawayo MDC Alliance activists flee city

17 hrs ago | 3424 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa's advisor visits Jacob Ngarivhume's wife

18 hrs ago | 19130 Views

ZANU PF and Wrong Priorities

19 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Cannabis before sex can help men access a deeper level of intimacy, study finds

19 hrs ago | 4594 Views

Bloodbath looming in ZANU PF Mash Central as structures square off

20 hrs ago | 6537 Views

Zanu PF are obsessed with power retention, 'Chinhu chedu!' ranted Biti - hypocrite's own actions speak louder than ranting

20 hrs ago | 2957 Views

Zimbabwe cannot be marketed, ED

20 hrs ago | 2438 Views

Masiyiwa calls for local community leadership in stemming the spread of COVID-19

21 hrs ago | 667 Views

Zimbabwe heroes' shrine sends clear message to the world - the country and people are not yet free!

23 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Counterfeit drugs poses threat to Covid -19 cure

23 hrs ago | 749 Views

ZLHR concerned about treatment of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume in prison

23 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zimbabweans' political consciousness now very high

23 hrs ago | 1526 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days