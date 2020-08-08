Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zacc busts illegal diamond syndicate

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A FIVE-MEMBER illegal diamond buying syndicate was recently busted and brought before a Mutare magistrate on Saturday.

The alleged syndicate involved two Zimbabweans Isaac Nhamo and Shadreck Pungurume, two Mozambicans Zacarias Wilstine and Mamodou Boye, and Democratic Republic of Congo national Hassane Kane.

The five, who are represented by Mutare lawyers Chris Ndlovu and Farai Matinhure, appeared before magistrate Prisca Manhibi facing charges of possession of articles for criminal use.

Nhamo, a diamond picker at Anjin, and Pungurume face an additional charge of money-laundering.

Wilstine, Boye and Kane were remanded in custody to today as the State sought the services of a Portuguese interpreter.

Nhamo was granted US$25 000 bail and ordered to continue residing at his given address, surrender his passport and not interfere with witnesses.

He was remanded to August 21 for trial, while Pungurume was remanded to today.

The three foreigners were nabbed after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) raided a house in Greenside, Mutare, after being tipped off that they were stealing diamonds from Anjin Diamond Mine in Chiadzwa and selling the precious stone on the black market.

Zacc detectives allegedly recovered diamond scales and cutters.

On August 7, Zacc allegedly received a tip-off that Pungurume was conducting illegal diamond mining in Chiadzwa and arrested him at a police roadblock in Wengezi, leading to the recovery of two small diamond scales, four expired access permits into Chiadzwa diamond fields, US$15 000 and $6 255.

In Nhamo's money-laundering charge, it is the State's case that between March and August 2020, the accused took advantage of his position as a diamond picker and joined the syndicate and allegedly diverted diamonds from Anjin Investments to the black market for personal gain.

The State alleges that Nhamo went on to buy three vehicles and some immovable properties in Mutare.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Prisons dismiss Chin'ono , Ngarivhume discrimination report

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Chamisa's MDC spoils for bare knuckle fight

1 hr ago | 430 Views

Malema berates Zimbabwean youths

1 hr ago | 232 Views

New campaign targets 'looters diaspora children'

1 hr ago | 559 Views

Undeveloped stands divide BCC

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe activists decry ‘unprecedented clampdown' after arrests

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Ramaphosa must avoid blind camaraderie

1 hr ago | 189 Views

'Mnangagwa must walk the talk on corruption'

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop harassing workers

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch fundraising campaign in UK

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwean COVID-19 patients 'dying at home'

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Govt 'stuck' with council graft report

1 hr ago | 160 Views

UN experts call for end of unilateral sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Zenzo Moyo implores Prince Dube to be resilient

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Alec Mudimu set for Uefa Champs League dance

1 hr ago | 158 Views

'Zimbabwe govt does not tolerate abuse of citizens by uniformed forces'

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Govt bans inmates' visits

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume denied jerseys, food

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa to address nation

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Futility of wanting to reverse liberation rule in Southern Africa

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe govt dismisses fake travel notice

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Biti lashes Khupe

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Mangagwa's controversial baker panics

2 hrs ago | 1483 Views

SABC Boss Sophie Mokoena accused of receiving money from USA to tarnish Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1849 Views

CIO Headquarters shutdown

3 hrs ago | 4121 Views

WATCH: Malema to support Zimbabwean youths in shutting down Musina border

4 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Swaziland political party condemns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

5 hrs ago | 738 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

5 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe intervention gets off to rocky start

17 hrs ago | 9741 Views

30 Bulawayo MDC Alliance activists flee city

17 hrs ago | 3424 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa's advisor visits Jacob Ngarivhume's wife

18 hrs ago | 19132 Views

ZANU PF and Wrong Priorities

19 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Cannabis before sex can help men access a deeper level of intimacy, study finds

19 hrs ago | 4594 Views

Bloodbath looming in ZANU PF Mash Central as structures square off

20 hrs ago | 6537 Views

Zanu PF are obsessed with power retention, 'Chinhu chedu!' ranted Biti - hypocrite's own actions speak louder than ranting

20 hrs ago | 2957 Views

Zimbabwe cannot be marketed, ED

20 hrs ago | 2438 Views

Masiyiwa calls for local community leadership in stemming the spread of COVID-19

21 hrs ago | 667 Views

Zimbabwe heroes' shrine sends clear message to the world - the country and people are not yet free!

23 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Counterfeit drugs poses threat to Covid -19 cure

23 hrs ago | 749 Views

ZLHR concerned about treatment of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume in prison

23 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zimbabweans' political consciousness now very high

23 hrs ago | 1526 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days