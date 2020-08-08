Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's supporters launch fundraising campaign in UK

Supporters of the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance based in the United Kingdom (UK) have launched a fundraising campaign to secure equipment for health facilities handling COVID-19 patients in Zimbabwe.

The supporters are also bankrolling initiatives to buy PPE for vulnerable health workers in the country's public hospitals.

Birmingham MDC Alliance branch chairperson Izwi Muyambi confirmed the development.

"Zimbabweans in the UK have already started contributing towards that cause and our party leader Chamisa is heading the co-ordination of the campaign," he said.

"We will now extend the appeal to churches and local UK citizens to contribute to the MDC Alliance account (UK). We will use our party leadership to facilitate any resources and PPE procured from companies in Zimbabwe as well."

He revealed that health facilities to benefit from the project would be identified by the opposition party's secretary for health, Henry Madzorera.

"We want to buy things like ventilators for Zimbabwean hospitals as well as PPE for doctors and nurses," Muyambi said.

"At the moment, it is still at a small-scale, but we hope to widen the appeal. We have already sourced PPE for Gweru City Council. That was our first trial scheme, but we remain guided by the party."

Chamisa's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda urged Zimbabweans in the diaspora to support the cause.

"President Chamisa and the party's UK province are very determined to see our health facilities in the country equipped with world class equipment.

"There is no need for one more death in our hospitals because of lack of equipment to help COVD-19 patients. That is the background to the project and all diasporans are urged to support the noble cause."

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days