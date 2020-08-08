Undeveloped stands divide BCC

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO city fathers have been left sharply divided over how to handle undeveloped housing stands, with some councillors saying council should repossess them, while others want residents to be given more time to develop.This came after council revealed plans to repossess 179 undeveloped residential stands in Cowdray Park, Entumbane and Pumula.Councils periodically repossess stands from beneficiaries who fail to develop them within the prescribed time frame.After repossession, beneficiaries are given the first option to repurchase the stand at a price to be determined by the city valuer.However, a latest council report shows that there is division among councillors over plans to repossess housing stands, with some arguing the harsh economic climate should be considered.Part of the report read: "Alderman Siboniso Khumalo felt that council should be considerate before repossessing residential stands. Some of the stands listed for repossessing were deceased estates awaiting to be wound up."Alderman Clayton Zana supported the consideration of special cases. Deceased estates must be dealt with accordingly. Beneficiaries should be accommodated and given lengthy payment periods."Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo noted that consideration should be given to vulnerable groups such as women, youths and the physically challenged."However, other councillors said council should go ahead and repossess undeveloped stands."Councillor Lillian Mlilo supported the (proposal) to repossess the 179 stands. These residents had been given 20 years to develop their residential stands. Death should not be used as an excuse and the beneficiaries had failed to develop over a long period of time. Council has residential stand development by-laws and those should be applied accordingly. Councillor Silas Chigora concurred," the minutes read.Previously, some owners of the land attributed the failure to develop their stands to the tough economic situation in the country.