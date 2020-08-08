Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New campaign targets 'looters diaspora children'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean secessionist Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance leader Hloniphani Ncube has launched the #PunishZimLootersChildrenabroad to prod countries hosting
Zimbabwean top officials' children to deport them on account of their fathers' gross human rights abuses and corruption.

Ncube launched the campaign last Wednesday after former South African opposition Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane joined forces with Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema to draw the world's attention to the Zimbabwean crisis through a similar social media campaign, #ZimbabweanLivesmatter.

Following pressure from Maimane and Malema, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa immediately appointed two special envoys to fly to Harare in a bid to try to resolve the crisis.

Ncube said Zimbabwean "looters' children in the diaspora" should not be spared as they were benefiting from their parents' ill-gotten wealth while innocent citizens were struggling to feed their families under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

"The struggle towards removing the looters in Zimbabwe must be extended towards their children residing in foreign land enjoying the taxpayers' money, while their parents are busy abducting civilians, killing innocent infants and arresting innocent journalists who are fighting against corruption and looting of State coffers," he said.

"I urge the foreign governments who are against human rights violations to punish the children of the looters by cancelling their residence permits as well as their study permits. The children of the coup regime cannot live a good life while innocent people are punished by their relatives. All democratic forces must join hands and stop the influence of the looters, including those who are connected to them."

Ncube said businesses of corrupt Zimbabwean politicians in foreign lands should be shut down until human rights issues are addressed.

"Innocent infants are dying. Journalists and activists are in hiding as the coup regime is after their blood. It's time we have a direct confrontation with them and teach them how it feels to be punished for standing for our rights. Those who violate civil rights must not be allowed to live a peaceful life," Ncube said.

Human rights activist Effie Ncube said everything has to be done to rid the country of injustice, oppression, repression, the erosion of the rule of law and the escalation of human rights abuses.

"The circumstances are such that you cannot ignore what is taking place in the country with the hope that it will self-correct or it will be corrected by those in power," he said.

Ibhetshu Likazulu secretary-general Mbuso Fuzwayo added:"It is fair to have them back so that their criminal parents can stop externalising money, but build good health centres and competent government schools. It is unfair for them, but their thieving parents have destroyed the jewel of Africa."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Prisons dismiss Chin'ono , Ngarivhume discrimination report

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Chamisa's MDC spoils for bare knuckle fight

1 hr ago | 598 Views

Malema berates Zimbabwean youths

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Undeveloped stands divide BCC

1 hr ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe activists decry ‘unprecedented clampdown' after arrests

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Ramaphosa must avoid blind camaraderie

1 hr ago | 218 Views

'Mnangagwa must walk the talk on corruption'

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop harassing workers

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch fundraising campaign in UK

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwean COVID-19 patients 'dying at home'

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Zacc busts illegal diamond syndicate

1 hr ago | 336 Views

Govt 'stuck' with council graft report

1 hr ago | 176 Views

UN experts call for end of unilateral sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zenzo Moyo implores Prince Dube to be resilient

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Alec Mudimu set for Uefa Champs League dance

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zimbabwe govt does not tolerate abuse of citizens by uniformed forces'

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Govt bans inmates' visits

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume denied jerseys, food

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa to address nation

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Futility of wanting to reverse liberation rule in Southern Africa

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe govt dismisses fake travel notice

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Biti lashes Khupe

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mangagwa's controversial baker panics

2 hrs ago | 1655 Views

SABC Boss Sophie Mokoena accused of receiving money from USA to tarnish Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1933 Views

CIO Headquarters shutdown

4 hrs ago | 4237 Views

WATCH: Malema to support Zimbabwean youths in shutting down Musina border

4 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Swaziland political party condemns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

5 hrs ago | 746 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

5 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe intervention gets off to rocky start

17 hrs ago | 9786 Views

30 Bulawayo MDC Alliance activists flee city

17 hrs ago | 3435 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa's advisor visits Jacob Ngarivhume's wife

18 hrs ago | 19269 Views

ZANU PF and Wrong Priorities

19 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Cannabis before sex can help men access a deeper level of intimacy, study finds

19 hrs ago | 4607 Views

Bloodbath looming in ZANU PF Mash Central as structures square off

20 hrs ago | 6558 Views

Zanu PF are obsessed with power retention, 'Chinhu chedu!' ranted Biti - hypocrite's own actions speak louder than ranting

20 hrs ago | 2963 Views

Zimbabwe cannot be marketed, ED

20 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Masiyiwa calls for local community leadership in stemming the spread of COVID-19

21 hrs ago | 667 Views

Zimbabwe heroes' shrine sends clear message to the world - the country and people are not yet free!

23 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Counterfeit drugs poses threat to Covid -19 cure

23 hrs ago | 750 Views

ZLHR concerned about treatment of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume in prison

23 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zimbabweans' political consciousness now very high

23 hrs ago | 1530 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days