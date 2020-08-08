Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Mnangagwa's is a pig song by Malema goes viral

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
A house music song based called Mnangagwa is a pig, has gone viral on the internet. The song is based on a speech by South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema who said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was a pig who was feeding on his young ones.

Malema was referring to recent crackdown on human rights by state agents.

Watch the song below:






Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days