Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu PF battered in social media despite monopolising state media

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya has said Zanu PF has been battered seriously through the social media for violating human rights dispute being in full control of the state media which it uses as propaganda instruments.

This was after horrific videos and pictures continued to circulate on social media when the state security agents bashed and abused citizens, there by alerting the world over the gross human rights violations in the country.

"Zanu PF with its array of archaic media at its disposal has been thoroughly battered by HASHTAGS on digital media to the point of irrelevance. Anyone can broadcast their views on the violent misrule for the world to see. Monopoly of television is irrelevant #ZimbabweanLivesMatter," Ruhanya said.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We must unite to fight against detractors'

17 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe not dollarising, says RBZ

17 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa vows will not relent on restoring democracy, fighting corruption

26 mins ago | 26 Views

African Union Chairperson talks tough on Zimbabwe human rights abuses

50 mins ago | 299 Views

Bob Mabena dies

56 mins ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa to cooperate with SA's envoys

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Job Sikhala's open letter to President Ramaphosa

1 hr ago | 342 Views

13 arrested along Limpopo River

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe records 74 new Covid-19 cases

1 hr ago | 167 Views

An MDC Government Around 2025

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

People must free themselves from ZANU-PF chains

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

ZANU PF is not Zimbabwe - so there's no anti-Zimbabwe campaign!

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Can Ramaphosa force Mnangagwa to step down; that is all that real matter?

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

PHOTOS: Ramaphosa envoys to meet Mnangagwa and Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1330 Views

We remain a nation of heroes

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

South Africans want Ramaphosa to cancel special visas for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 1234 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's is a pig song by Malema goes viral

3 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Reporting Khaliphani Phugheni to big brother Israel Dube: here is a Ndebele calling Mnangagwa 'His Excellency'

3 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Prisons dismiss Chin'ono , Ngarivhume discrimination report

5 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Chamisa's MDC spoils for bare knuckle fight

5 hrs ago | 2920 Views

Malema berates Zimbabwean youths

5 hrs ago | 1256 Views

New campaign targets 'looters diaspora children'

5 hrs ago | 2197 Views

Undeveloped stands divide BCC

5 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Zimbabwe activists decry ‘unprecedented clampdown' after arrests

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Ramaphosa must avoid blind camaraderie

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

'Mnangagwa must walk the talk on corruption'

6 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop harassing workers

6 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch fundraising campaign in UK

6 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zimbabwean COVID-19 patients 'dying at home'

6 hrs ago | 796 Views

Zacc busts illegal diamond syndicate

6 hrs ago | 848 Views

Govt 'stuck' with council graft report

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

UN experts call for end of unilateral sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic

6 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zenzo Moyo implores Prince Dube to be resilient

6 hrs ago | 327 Views

Alec Mudimu set for Uefa Champs League dance

6 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Zimbabwe govt does not tolerate abuse of citizens by uniformed forces'

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

Govt bans inmates' visits

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume denied jerseys, food

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

Mnangagwa to address nation

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Futility of wanting to reverse liberation rule in Southern Africa

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe govt dismisses fake travel notice

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

Biti lashes Khupe

6 hrs ago | 935 Views

Mangagwa's controversial baker panics

6 hrs ago | 4325 Views

SABC Boss Sophie Mokoena accused of receiving money from USA to tarnish Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 2843 Views

CIO Headquarters shutdown

8 hrs ago | 6001 Views

WATCH: Malema to support Zimbabwean youths in shutting down Musina border

8 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Swaziland political party condemns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 2197 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

9 hrs ago | 805 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

9 hrs ago | 539 Views

Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe intervention gets off to rocky start

21 hrs ago | 10739 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days