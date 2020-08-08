News / National
Zanu PF battered in social media despite monopolising state media
Political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya has said Zanu PF has been battered seriously through the social media for violating human rights dispute being in full control of the state media which it uses as propaganda instruments.
This was after horrific videos and pictures continued to circulate on social media when the state security agents bashed and abused citizens, there by alerting the world over the gross human rights violations in the country.
"Zanu PF with its array of archaic media at its disposal has been thoroughly battered by HASHTAGS on digital media to the point of irrelevance. Anyone can broadcast their views on the violent misrule for the world to see. Monopoly of television is irrelevant #ZimbabweanLivesMatter," Ruhanya said.
Source - Byo24News