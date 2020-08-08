Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTOS: Ramaphosa envoys to meet Mnangagwa and Chamisa

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's envoys Sydney Mufamadi, Baleka Mbete, Ngoako Ramatlhodi and Ambassador Ndumiso Ntshinge arrived at the State House, Harare on Monday afternoon to meet the President Emmerson Mnangagwa.


MDC Deputy National Chairman Job Sikhala said the envoys will be meeting MDC leader Nelson Chamisa in the evening.

Former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane is on record saying the composition of the envoys did not give confidence to whatever process they will engage in.


"SA's ambassador to Harare, Mphakama Mbete, is Baleka Mbete's brother. He has been quiet during the arrests of journalists. Dr Sidney Mufumadi did not speak to the opposition in 2007. Rather than a sham envoy we need a robust envoy with representatives from the EFF, UDM, DA, IFP." Maimane said recently.



Source - Byo24News

