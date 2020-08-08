Zimbabwe records 74 new Covid-19 cases

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded 74 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4 649.According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 57 of the reported cases were local transmissions while 17 were reported from returning residents from South Africa.Two new deaths, of a 59-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were reported in Manicaland Province, bringing the death toll to 104.Bulawayo did not record any new cases yesterday, however Matabeleland South Province recorded 26 new cases, with 15 cases from returning residents and 11 local transmissions while Matabeleland North recorded four new cases, two imported cases and two local transmissions.Midlands Province recorded 21 cases, all local transmissions, while 16 local transmission cases were recorded in Harare.Manicaland Province recorded six new local cases while Mashonaland East province recorded one local transmission case."Today we regret to report two deaths, one at community level and one at facility level in Manicaland Province. The deaths are of a male aged 59 and female aged 50," read the ministry statement.