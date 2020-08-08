13 arrested along Limpopo River

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Friday arrested 13 people along the Limpopo River for violating coronavirus (Covid-19) regulations.Among those arrested, one had 125 litres of fuel which the police said was destined for the black market."On 5 August police officers patrolling undesignated crossing points along the Limpopo River, arrested 13 people."At the time of arrest, 125 litres of fuel destined for the black market was recovered by police from one of the suspects."The accused persons were charged for violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations whilst the owner of the fuel was additionally charged for importing hazardous substances without a licence," the police said.Recently, three suspected smugglers in Beitbridge fled to the South African side after they were intercepted by the police carrying dagga.The police said that they intercepted three men along the Limpopo River who fled to the South African side after being informed of their arrest on allegations of violating national lockdown rules.They abandoned their luggage which turned out to be 11 895kgs of dagga, which was destined for the neighbouring country.Also last month, the police reported that officers in Beitbridge arrested 60 border jumpers in the Spillway area along the Limpopo River who had illegally crossed into Zimbabwe.They also reported that on July 2, a truckload of undeclared goods consisting of blankets, lanyards, pepper-spray pouches, caps, whistles, handcuffs and pepper-spray was intercepted in Beitbridge and handed over to Zimra before the suspect was detained.