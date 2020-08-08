Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

13 arrested along Limpopo River

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Friday arrested 13 people along the Limpopo River for violating coronavirus (Covid-19) regulations.

Among those arrested, one had 125 litres of fuel which the police said was destined for the black market.

"On 5 August police officers patrolling undesignated crossing points along the Limpopo River, arrested 13 people.
"At the time of arrest, 125 litres of fuel destined for the black market was recovered by police from one of the suspects.

"The accused persons were charged for violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations whilst the owner of the fuel was additionally charged for importing hazardous substances without a licence," the police said.

Recently, three suspected smugglers in Beitbridge fled to the South African side after they were intercepted by the police carrying dagga.

The police said that they intercepted three men along the Limpopo River who fled to the South African side after being informed of their arrest on allegations of violating national lockdown rules.

They abandoned their luggage which turned out to be 11 895kgs of dagga, which was destined for the neighbouring country.

Also last month, the police reported that officers in Beitbridge arrested 60 border jumpers in the Spillway area along the Limpopo River who had illegally crossed into Zimbabwe.

They also reported that on July 2, a truckload of undeclared goods consisting of blankets, lanyards, pepper-spray pouches, caps, whistles, handcuffs and pepper-spray was intercepted in Beitbridge and handed over to Zimra before the suspect was detained.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We must unite to fight against detractors'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe not dollarising, says RBZ

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa vows will not relent on restoring democracy, fighting corruption

12 mins ago | 7 Views

African Union Chairperson talks tough on Zimbabwe human rights abuses

35 mins ago | 170 Views

Bob Mabena dies

41 mins ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa to cooperate with SA's envoys

59 mins ago | 262 Views

Job Sikhala's open letter to President Ramaphosa

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe records 74 new Covid-19 cases

1 hr ago | 123 Views

An MDC Government Around 2025

1 hr ago | 371 Views

People must free themselves from ZANU-PF chains

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

ZANU PF is not Zimbabwe - so there's no anti-Zimbabwe campaign!

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Can Ramaphosa force Mnangagwa to step down; that is all that real matter?

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

PHOTOS: Ramaphosa envoys to meet Mnangagwa and Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1186 Views

We remain a nation of heroes

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

South Africans want Ramaphosa to cancel special visas for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Zanu PF battered in social media despite monopolising state media

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's is a pig song by Malema goes viral

3 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Reporting Khaliphani Phugheni to big brother Israel Dube: here is a Ndebele calling Mnangagwa 'His Excellency'

3 hrs ago | 990 Views

Prisons dismiss Chin'ono , Ngarivhume discrimination report

5 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Chamisa's MDC spoils for bare knuckle fight

5 hrs ago | 2900 Views

Malema berates Zimbabwean youths

5 hrs ago | 1249 Views

New campaign targets 'looters diaspora children'

5 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Undeveloped stands divide BCC

5 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Zimbabwe activists decry ‘unprecedented clampdown' after arrests

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Ramaphosa must avoid blind camaraderie

5 hrs ago | 566 Views

'Mnangagwa must walk the talk on corruption'

5 hrs ago | 636 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop harassing workers

5 hrs ago | 566 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch fundraising campaign in UK

5 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwean COVID-19 patients 'dying at home'

5 hrs ago | 784 Views

Zacc busts illegal diamond syndicate

5 hrs ago | 839 Views

Govt 'stuck' with council graft report

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

UN experts call for end of unilateral sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zenzo Moyo implores Prince Dube to be resilient

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Alec Mudimu set for Uefa Champs League dance

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Zimbabwe govt does not tolerate abuse of citizens by uniformed forces'

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Govt bans inmates' visits

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume denied jerseys, food

5 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mnangagwa to address nation

5 hrs ago | 476 Views

Futility of wanting to reverse liberation rule in Southern Africa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe govt dismisses fake travel notice

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Biti lashes Khupe

5 hrs ago | 920 Views

Mangagwa's controversial baker panics

6 hrs ago | 4225 Views

SABC Boss Sophie Mokoena accused of receiving money from USA to tarnish Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 2811 Views

CIO Headquarters shutdown

7 hrs ago | 5939 Views

WATCH: Malema to support Zimbabwean youths in shutting down Musina border

8 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Swaziland political party condemns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

9 hrs ago | 804 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

9 hrs ago | 538 Views

Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe intervention gets off to rocky start

21 hrs ago | 10692 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days