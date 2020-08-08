Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

African Union Chairperson talks tough on Zimbabwe human rights abuses

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat says the African Union is following closely the political developments in Zimbabwe as the country mounts concerted efforts in response to the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued over the weekend Mahamat urged the Zimbabwe authorities to respond to the pandemic ensuring that the national response is premised on human rights as enshrined in the 1981 African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights. The Chairperson is concerned about reports of disproportionate use of force by security forces in enforcing COVID-19 emergency measures.

"The Chairperson further encourages the government of Zimbabwe to uphold the rule of law allowing for freedom of the media, freedom of assembly, freedom of association and the right to information. Violations of these rights are a breach of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the 2007 African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance. He implores the authorities to exercise restraint in their response to peaceful protests." The AU said in a statement. "In this regard, the Chairperson welcomes the appointment by South African President and current Chair of the Union, HE Cyril Ramaphosa of two special envoys to Zimbabwe, namely former Cabinet Minister Dr Sydney Mufamadi and former Speaker of Parliament Ms Baleka Mbete, both from South Africa.

"The Chairperson reaffirms the African Union's commitment and support to the government and people of Zimbabwe in their endeavour to deepen democracy in the country, in line with the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance."




Source - African Union

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We must unite to fight against detractors'

28 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe not dollarising, says RBZ

28 mins ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa vows will not relent on restoring democracy, fighting corruption

37 mins ago | 48 Views

Bob Mabena dies

1 hr ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa to cooperate with SA's envoys

1 hr ago | 393 Views

Job Sikhala's open letter to President Ramaphosa

1 hr ago | 408 Views

13 arrested along Limpopo River

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe records 74 new Covid-19 cases

1 hr ago | 196 Views

An MDC Government Around 2025

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

People must free themselves from ZANU-PF chains

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

ZANU PF is not Zimbabwe - so there's no anti-Zimbabwe campaign!

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Can Ramaphosa force Mnangagwa to step down; that is all that real matter?

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

PHOTOS: Ramaphosa envoys to meet Mnangagwa and Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1437 Views

We remain a nation of heroes

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

South Africans want Ramaphosa to cancel special visas for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Zanu PF battered in social media despite monopolising state media

3 hrs ago | 498 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's is a pig song by Malema goes viral

3 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Reporting Khaliphani Phugheni to big brother Israel Dube: here is a Ndebele calling Mnangagwa 'His Excellency'

3 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Prisons dismiss Chin'ono , Ngarivhume discrimination report

6 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Chamisa's MDC spoils for bare knuckle fight

6 hrs ago | 2937 Views

Malema berates Zimbabwean youths

6 hrs ago | 1261 Views

New campaign targets 'looters diaspora children'

6 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Undeveloped stands divide BCC

6 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Zimbabwe activists decry ‘unprecedented clampdown' after arrests

6 hrs ago | 420 Views

Ramaphosa must avoid blind camaraderie

6 hrs ago | 572 Views

'Mnangagwa must walk the talk on corruption'

6 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop harassing workers

6 hrs ago | 576 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch fundraising campaign in UK

6 hrs ago | 638 Views

Zimbabwean COVID-19 patients 'dying at home'

6 hrs ago | 804 Views

Zacc busts illegal diamond syndicate

6 hrs ago | 852 Views

Govt 'stuck' with council graft report

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

UN experts call for end of unilateral sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic

6 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zenzo Moyo implores Prince Dube to be resilient

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Alec Mudimu set for Uefa Champs League dance

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

'Zimbabwe govt does not tolerate abuse of citizens by uniformed forces'

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

Govt bans inmates' visits

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume denied jerseys, food

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa to address nation

6 hrs ago | 485 Views

Futility of wanting to reverse liberation rule in Southern Africa

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe govt dismisses fake travel notice

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

Biti lashes Khupe

6 hrs ago | 946 Views

Mangagwa's controversial baker panics

6 hrs ago | 4396 Views

SABC Boss Sophie Mokoena accused of receiving money from USA to tarnish Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 2864 Views

CIO Headquarters shutdown

8 hrs ago | 6056 Views

WATCH: Malema to support Zimbabwean youths in shutting down Musina border

8 hrs ago | 2029 Views

Swaziland political party condemns Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2202 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

9 hrs ago | 806 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

10 hrs ago | 540 Views

Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe intervention gets off to rocky start

21 hrs ago | 10788 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days