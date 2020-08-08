Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malema calls for Beitbridge blockade

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
South African opposition leader Julius Malema on Sunday urged Zimbabwean youths to take decisive steps to end President Emmerson Mnangagwa's increasingly autocratic rule, warning that social media activism alone would not bring about the desired change.

Zimbabwe is going through its worst economic crisis in over a decade, with inflation of over 700 percent. Many blame Mnangagwa, the 77-year-old successor of Robert Mugabe, for the crisis which has seen doctors and nurses going on an indefinite strike in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Malema spoke at a Women's Day event close to the grave of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Mandela, charging that Zimbabwean women wake up everyday with a threat of arrest, abduction or rape by Mnangagwa's shock troops.

Zimbabweans must now engage in the "real revolution", he said, while calling on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to turn the screws on Mnangagwa.

"We are here at Mama's grave to talk about the rights of women, yet just next door in Zimbabwe the rights of the people are being violated, worse the rights of women," Malema said.

"They abduct children from the streets, particularly girl children, rape them in the bush. Police and soldiers have become a law onto themselves. Mnangagwa has become a pig and is eating his own children in Zimbabwe."

Malema said when Mnangagwa swept to power on the back of a military coup in November 2017, "a lot of us had thought something positive will happen" but "things have become extremely worse."

"Zimbabweans are not cowards. Zimbabweans have fought before. Why is the youth of Zimbabwe fighting through (social media) hashtags? Why is the youth of Zimbabwe fighting from South Africa and London? Why are they not occupying the borders of Zimbabwe there in Musina and we will support them and say no car goes into Zimbabwe and no car comes out of Zimbabwe until the rights of our people are restored? Why is the youth of Zimbabwe not rising in Zimbabwe and face death because they are already dead?"

Malema said impunity under Mnangagwa had allowed the abuse of Zimbabweans by security services to go unpunished. In January 2019, following riots over fuel price increases, rights groups documented over a dozen rapes by soldiers who were going door-to-door smoking out Mnangagwa critics.

"To live with a mother who can be raped at any time by the state with no consequences; to live with a sister who can be raped at any time with no consequences? Our own comrades should stop the hashtag revolution and engage in the real revolution," Malema said.

Zimbabweans supported South Africa during the struggle against apartheid, the EFF leader said, and now it was time for South Africa to return the favour. He placed specific pressure on Ramaphosa – the current African Union chairman – to intervene and rein in Mnangagwa.

"The most practical thing for South Africa to do, if Ramaphosa respects human rights as he claims to have drafted this constitution that they say is the best constitution in the world, he must withdraw the South African embassy from Zimbabwe and chase away the Zimbabwean embassy from South Africa until human rights are restored," Malema said.

Ramaphosa last week announced he was sending two envoys to Zimbabwe after the military and police were used to crush planned anti-government protests on July 31. Rights groups say dozens of people including opposition politicians and journalists were arrested, abducted or tortured while others were forced to flee their homes.

South Africa's main opposition Democratic Alliance has however raised questions about the composition of the delegation made up of the former Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and one-time security minister Sydney Mufamadi.

The DA said the pair should be withdrawn "because of their political bias towards the Zanu PF-led regime in Zimbabwe."

"Failure to withdraw these two individuals will render the mission a farce and an attempt by President Ramaphosa to cover up the human rights abuses that Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has been committing against defenceless Zimbabweans," the DA said in a statement.

While attending Zanu PF's extraordinary congress in December 2017, Mbete, who was representing the ANC, heaped praise on Zanu PF for the military coup that removed Mugabe, adding that: "You achieved a good transition peacefully. I find no bitterness or hatred about your predecessor Mugabe. That is political maturity. As ANC we are here to say we are proud to be associated with Zanu PF and we wish you good luck comrades."

Mufamadi refused to meet with opposition leaders in Zimbabwe in 2007 when he was sent by then-president Thabo Mbeki in response to the country's escalating political crisis, choosing instead to focus his attention on then-president Mugabe.

Both Mbeki and Mufamadi insisted that the opposition leaders recognise Mugabe as the legitimate leader of Zimbabwe before political talks could begin.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We must unite to fight against detractors'

50 mins ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe not dollarising, says RBZ

51 mins ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa vows will not relent on restoring democracy, fighting corruption

60 mins ago | 104 Views

African Union Chairperson talks tough on Zimbabwe human rights abuses

1 hr ago | 652 Views

Bob Mabena dies

1 hr ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa to cooperate with SA's envoys

2 hrs ago | 499 Views

Job Sikhala's open letter to President Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 499 Views

13 arrested along Limpopo River

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe records 74 new Covid-19 cases

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

An MDC Government Around 2025

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

People must free themselves from ZANU-PF chains

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

ZANU PF is not Zimbabwe - so there's no anti-Zimbabwe campaign!

2 hrs ago | 622 Views

Can Ramaphosa force Mnangagwa to step down; that is all that real matter?

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

PHOTOS: Ramaphosa envoys to meet Mnangagwa and Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1608 Views

We remain a nation of heroes

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

South Africans want Ramaphosa to cancel special visas for Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Zanu PF battered in social media despite monopolising state media

3 hrs ago | 523 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's is a pig song by Malema goes viral

3 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Reporting Khaliphani Phugheni to big brother Israel Dube: here is a Ndebele calling Mnangagwa 'His Excellency'

4 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Prisons dismiss Chin'ono , Ngarivhume discrimination report

6 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Chamisa's MDC spoils for bare knuckle fight

6 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Malema berates Zimbabwean youths

6 hrs ago | 1269 Views

New campaign targets 'looters diaspora children'

6 hrs ago | 2219 Views

Undeveloped stands divide BCC

6 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Zimbabwe activists decry ‘unprecedented clampdown' after arrests

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

Ramaphosa must avoid blind camaraderie

6 hrs ago | 576 Views

'Mnangagwa must walk the talk on corruption'

6 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop harassing workers

6 hrs ago | 582 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch fundraising campaign in UK

6 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwean COVID-19 patients 'dying at home'

6 hrs ago | 816 Views

Zacc busts illegal diamond syndicate

6 hrs ago | 864 Views

Govt 'stuck' with council graft report

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

UN experts call for end of unilateral sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic

6 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zenzo Moyo implores Prince Dube to be resilient

6 hrs ago | 335 Views

Alec Mudimu set for Uefa Champs League dance

6 hrs ago | 344 Views

'Zimbabwe govt does not tolerate abuse of citizens by uniformed forces'

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

Govt bans inmates' visits

6 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume denied jerseys, food

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mnangagwa to address nation

6 hrs ago | 491 Views

Futility of wanting to reverse liberation rule in Southern Africa

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe govt dismisses fake travel notice

6 hrs ago | 369 Views

Biti lashes Khupe

6 hrs ago | 972 Views

Mangagwa's controversial baker panics

7 hrs ago | 4514 Views

SABC Boss Sophie Mokoena accused of receiving money from USA to tarnish Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 2911 Views

CIO Headquarters shutdown

8 hrs ago | 6136 Views

WATCH: Malema to support Zimbabwean youths in shutting down Musina border

9 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Swaziland political party condemns Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

10 hrs ago | 809 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

10 hrs ago | 542 Views

Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe intervention gets off to rocky start

21 hrs ago | 10858 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days