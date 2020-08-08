'We must unite to fight against detractors'

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWEANS must remain united and resolute in the fight against renewed glaring, and unjustified attacks by the country's perennial detractors, both inside and outside our borders, said President Emmerson Mnangagwa.President Mnangagwa said this in his Heroes Day speech indicating that Zimbabweans must not be discouraged by the relentless attacks but to look back in history and draw lessons from the departed heroes and heroines who since the 1890s, united and showed resilience in their gallant fight against oppressive forces."As the heroes of yesteryear, today we have no alternative; we must as Zimbabweans close ranks by uniting, in peace, harmony and with resolute patriotism and self-love to chart a brighter future for ourselves and for the sake of our motherland."Our position is clear; a firm foundation has been laid and continues to be strengthened for a thriving constitutional democracy, and a just, open, accountable and prosperous society. With unfaltering determination, and emboldened by the experiences of the unrelenting attacks on our country in the past two decades, we know that the future is bright. Our success is inevitable," he said.President Mnangagwa said the divisive falsehoods and concoctions by renegades and supremacists who want to pounce on the country's natural resources will never win the day."Today's 40th National Heroes Day Anniversary celebrations are regrettably being held in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, our event today will not have the usual fanfare as we have to be in compliance with the World Health Organisation's Guidelines. Be that as it may, our commemorations are uniquely significant in that we are combining the recognition of heroes and heroines of both the First and Second Chimurenga/ Umvukhela."In this regard, the mounting of the Statue of Mbuya Nehanda in Harare, our Capital City, will immortalise the supreme sacrifice that was paid by our forbears. The location of this Statue carries added historical meaning because the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way is the spot where Mbuya Nehanda used to rest and drink water from a river that flowed at the site."Other heroes and heroines from the early wars of resistance will also be honoured in a similar manner. Among them, General Mtshane Khumalo, who commanded the Imbizo Regiment, under King Lobengula, that defeated the Allan Wilson Patrol at the Battle of Pupu on 10 December, 1893," he said.President Mnangagwa said it is time that Zimbabweans must shape their own narrative through entrenched in the liberation struggle until the attainment of independence."We must as a people appropriate our liberation war heritage and shape the narratives by telling our own journey to freedom and independence. As such, my Administration shall expedite the documentation of the story of our liberation struggle and the associated historical heritage. The programme of renaming roads, buildings and prominent public infrastructure with names reflective of the country's history is ongoing and a key feature of our Liberation War Heritage."The list of our national monuments is being reviewed to include liberation war shrines such as the 1893 Pupu Shrine, the 1966 Chinhoyi battle site and the Kamugoma massacre site of 1978, in Masvingo. Other sites such as the National and Provincial Heroes' Acres, Assembly Points as well as former detention and restriction centres have also been made national monuments. Meanwhile, liberation war shrines in neighbouring Mozambique and Zambia will continue to be rehabilitated," he said.Mnangagwa also articulated national projects being undertaken by his administration in the quest to better the livelihoods of citizens across the country."The 40th Heroes Day Anniversary comes at a time when the 2nd Republic is accelerating our national development. This is in spite of the continued illegal sanctions imposed by some Western countries, coupled with the negative impact of climate change which has grossly affected our economic growth projections."Land was one of the major reasons the country's gallant sons and daughters took up arms to fight for the liberation of our beloved country. The 2nd Republic under my administration continues to consolidate the gains of the revolution. We shall never betray the principles of the revolution. The blood of those who fought for our land shall forever be honoured through maximum use of our land."In this quest, my administration embarked on the First Phase of the Land Audit which has now been completed. Under-utilised land identified through the audit will be allocated in line with Government Policy. To further stimulate productivity, a multi-pronged Agriculture Recovery Plan is being rolled out. This will result in increased productivity of maize, wheat, soya beans and traditional grains. Similarly, the implementation of the Pfumvudza Concept is progressing well and will see a transformation to food security at household level," he said.President Mnangagwa also encouraged farmers to honour the departed heroes by taking full advantage of the recapitalisation of the Command Agriculture programme, dam construction, irrigation development and mechanisation programmes."The setting of pre-planting producer prices as an incentive together with the Growth Plan must give impetus to our farmers to boost production and productivity."The land that our heroes fought for includes all that which is under that land. TheStrategic Roadmap for the attainment of a US$12 billion Mining Sector by 2023 is on course. In line with this policy, the use it or lose it principle is being strictly enforced in order to unlock resources for enhanced production. The Mines and Minerals Act [Chapter 21:05] is being amended into a competitive, modern, investor friendly and supportive law which will benefit the majority of our people."Through robust modern and innovative synergies between the ministries of Energy and Mines, Zimbabwe is on track to emerge as a net exporter of energy by 2023. These are the emerging new realities that we are celebrating at this 40th Heroes Day," he said.The Zimbabwe National Industrialisation Policy Framework focuses on the resuscitation of industry, establishment of new industries, export development, innovation and rural industry systems is beginning to bear fruit."The Second Republic has, since its inception, accelerated the entrenchment and consolidation of democracy, constitutionalism and the rule of law in pursuit of social justice and equal opportunities for the economic empowerment of the previously marginalised majority."Informed by a cardinal ethos during the liberation struggle, the 2nd Republic's thrust in the fight against corruption is unwavering. My administration therefore makes no apologies for fixing our systems across the socio, economic and political spectrum. Accountability and transparency will keep on being enforced in every facet of our society. The door to the old manner of doing things is closed. The corrupt way is shut and those who choose that route will face dire consequences."Peace, unity, harmony and love are prerequisites for the achievement of our country's prosperity and sustainable socio-economic development."We are forever grateful to our security service sector, which continue to protect our independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.President encouraged Zimbabweans to be vigilant in fighting Covid-19 through adhering to the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines which include wearing masks, social distancing and practicing good hygiene.