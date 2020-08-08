Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Ramaphosa's envoys snub Chamisa

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Envoys sent by South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa to Zimbabwe have cancelled a meeting that was supposed to be held with MDC President Nelson Chamisa and his delegation.

The delegation met President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday afternoon.

The MDC issued the following statement on Monday evening:

The MDC Alliance was formally requested to be available for a meeting today, the 10th  of August 2020, with the special envoys that were deployed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Zimbabwe. A delegation remained on standby from 10am this morning only to be advised at the end of the day that the special envoys would be returning to South Africa without meeting the MDC Alliance delegation, in order to brief President Ramaphosa on the outcomes of their meeting with Mr Mnangagwa.

We can only assume that the failure to meet the MDC Alliance delegation was as a result of demands made by the Zanu PF delegation. We reiterate that Zimbabwe is in a state of crisis that has been characterized by a de facto state of emergency, a crackdown on citizens, abductions,
arbitrary arrests of government critics and the political persecution of journalists.

The Government in Harare is incapable of resolving these challenges because it lacks legitimacy. We are of the firm view that any solution to the ongoing socio-economic challenges lies in resolving the political crisis and answering the outstanding legitimacy question. It is clear that Mr Mnangagwa is not ready to resolve the national crisis through genuine dialogue.

However, the deteriorating plight of the Zimbabwean people means that a political settlement is more urgent than before.

We will continue to mount pressure on Mr Mnangagwa to engage in sincere dialogue until the national crisis is resolved.



Source - Byo24News

