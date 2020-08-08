News / National
South Africans after Peter Ndoro's job?
South Africans want their unemployed Journalism graduates must go replace Zimbabweans at the South African Broadcast Corporation (SABC) because reading news is not a critical skill.
A shadowy organization called #PutSouthAfricansFirst is organising a nationwide mass demonstration on the 29th of August to call for the mass deportation of illegal immigrants in South African and the cancelling of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit which is due for renewal in 2021.
Known Zimbabweans at the station include news anchor Peter Ndoro.
"Our unemployed Journalism graduates must go replace these Zimbabweans at SABC. Reading news is not a scarce skill #29AugustCitizensMarch."
A Twitter handle @matigary which is normally pro-Zimbabwe government was celebrating the move. "Oh oh! South African xenophobes are now after @peterndoro who has been trying to entertain them with bad news from Harare. Peter, they are saying reading news isn't a critical skill!"
A poster circulating on social media included the following demands from the South African government:
Secured borders - No more illegal immigration!
Deportation of millions of illegal immigrants inside South Africa
Open refugee camps next to the borders and stop turning our cities into refugee camp filth
Stop Lesotho and Zimbabwe special VISA
Reduce legal immigration. We can't afford it!
Stop immigrants from using our hospitals & clinic for free
Stop immigrants from getting social grants
Stop immigrants from operating churches
Stop employment of millions of immigrants. Hire South Africans
Impose travel bans on Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Nigeria, Somalia,
Ethiopia and Malawi to stop the criminality of their citizens and high immigration
Remove immigrants from our CBDs and clean our towns again and bring back South Africans who ran away from CBDs
Stop immigrants from operating small businesses
Implement a catch and deport system and stop the long deportation process.
Set annual immigration targets and stop this bottomless acceptance of immigrants and refugees.
Stop the abuse of the South African passport by foreigners
#29AugustCitizensMarch
South African xenophobes are now after @peterndoro
reading news isn't a critical skill
