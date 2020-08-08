Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's Ferret Force looking for Sikhala in a door to door operation, says Jonathan Moyo

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Firebrand MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala who has gone underground but continues to use social media platforms to hound the Mnangagwa regime has been advised to the to leave the Dema area by exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo.

Sikhala is one of the 14 political activists that are on the police wanted list ahead of the protests.

Said Jonathan Moyo, "Anyone with access to Hon Job Sikhala, please tell him to leave the Dema area now & carefully, if he's anywhere around there. Mnangwagwa's Ferret Force is descending into the area, looking for him with a vengeance in a door to door operation, after picking up his fone signal!"



Source - Twitter

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Magufuli bans Tanzania's media outlets from broadcasting foreign content

46 mins ago | 70 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono in danger of contracting COVID-19

59 mins ago | 186 Views

South Africans after Peter Ndoro's job?

1 hr ago | 759 Views

Mnangagwa decries 'divisive falsehoods' over rights abuse claims

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Roll call and the destruction of the Salisbury fuel tanks 1978

3 hrs ago | 729 Views

BREAKING: Ramaphosa's envoys snub Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 2469 Views

South Africa is in no position to help Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 844 Views

Illegal compensation of stolen Zimbabwe assets to white farmers

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

'We must unite to fight against detractors'

4 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zimbabwe not dollarising, says RBZ

4 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mnangagwa vows will not relent on restoring democracy, fighting corruption

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

African Union Chairperson talks tough on Zimbabwe human rights abuses

5 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Bob Mabena dies

5 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Mnangagwa to cooperate with SA's envoys

5 hrs ago | 995 Views

Job Sikhala's open letter to President Ramaphosa

5 hrs ago | 805 Views

13 arrested along Limpopo River

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe records 74 new Covid-19 cases

5 hrs ago | 428 Views

An MDC Government Around 2025

6 hrs ago | 749 Views

People must free themselves from ZANU-PF chains

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

ZANU PF is not Zimbabwe - so there's no anti-Zimbabwe campaign!

6 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Can Ramaphosa force Mnangagwa to step down; that is all that real matter?

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

PHOTOS: Ramaphosa envoys to meet Mnangagwa and Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2350 Views

South Africans want Ramaphosa to cancel special visas for Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Zanu PF battered in social media despite monopolising state media

6 hrs ago | 617 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's is a pig song by Malema goes viral

7 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Reporting Khaliphani Phugheni to big brother Israel Dube: here is a Ndebele calling Mnangagwa 'His Excellency'

7 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Prisons dismiss Chin'ono , Ngarivhume discrimination report

9 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Chamisa's MDC spoils for bare knuckle fight

9 hrs ago | 3355 Views

Malema berates Zimbabwean youths

9 hrs ago | 1318 Views

New campaign targets 'looters diaspora children'

10 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Undeveloped stands divide BCC

10 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Ramaphosa must avoid blind camaraderie

10 hrs ago | 598 Views

'Mnangagwa must walk the talk on corruption'

10 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop harassing workers

10 hrs ago | 602 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch fundraising campaign in UK

10 hrs ago | 710 Views

Zimbabwean COVID-19 patients 'dying at home'

10 hrs ago | 894 Views

Zacc busts illegal diamond syndicate

10 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zenzo Moyo implores Prince Dube to be resilient

10 hrs ago | 365 Views

'Zimbabwe govt does not tolerate abuse of citizens by uniformed forces'

10 hrs ago | 454 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume denied jerseys, food

10 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mnangagwa to address nation

10 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwe govt dismisses fake travel notice

10 hrs ago | 389 Views

Biti lashes Khupe

10 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Mangagwa's controversial baker panics

10 hrs ago | 5576 Views

SABC Boss Sophie Mokoena accused of receiving money from USA to tarnish Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 3222 Views

CIO Headquarters shutdown

12 hrs ago | 6873 Views

WATCH: Malema to support Zimbabwean youths in shutting down Musina border

12 hrs ago | 2110 Views

Swaziland political party condemns Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 2327 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days