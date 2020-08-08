Mnangagwa's Ferret Force looking for Sikhala in a door to door operation, says Jonathan Moyo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Firebrand MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala who has gone underground but continues to use social media platforms to hound the Mnangagwa regime has been advised to the to leave the Dema area by exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo.Sikhala is one of the 14 political activists that are on the police wanted list ahead of the protests.Said Jonathan Moyo, "Anyone with access to Hon Job Sikhala, please tell him to leave the Dema area now & carefully, if he's anywhere around there. Mnangwagwa's Ferret Force is descending into the area, looking for him with a vengeance in a door to door operation, after picking up his fone signal!"