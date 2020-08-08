Hopewell Chin'ono in danger of contracting COVID-19

News / National

by Staff reporter

Freelance journalist and critic of the Mnangagwa led government Hopewell Chin'ono is being subjected to rough treatment and may be in danger of contracting COVID-19.That's the word from his lawyers.Chin'ono was suddenly moved to a notorious maximum-security prison and authorities forced him to remove his protective gear.Hopewell Chin'ono was jailed together with opposition activist Jacob Ngarivhume.He has been denied bail for the second time in this instance by High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi."I was denied bail for practising journalism, yet the criminals that I exposed are walking freely, so its life."Chin'ono's lawyers, working under the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights group, say Chin'ono and Ngarivhume were strip-searched and shackled in leg irons on Friday night, then transferred from the Harare Remand Prison to the notorious Chikurubi Remand Maximum Prison for hardened criminals.Chino'no and Ngarivhume are expected to appear in court on Wednesday as their lawyers have started a fresh bail application.