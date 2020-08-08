Vending tariffs hike will fuel bribery: Wild

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo City Council (BCC)'s recent Hawkers and Vendors' tariff hikes, will encourage bribery and sextortion scandals as female informal traders are incapacitated to pay these fees.This came out during a meeting facilitated by Women's Institute for Leadership Development (WILD) focusing on the topic "Hawkers And Vendors' Tariffs Hikes And Their Impact On Informal Traders In Bulawayo.""The poor economic condition of the country has forced many into vending to survive. In Zimbabwe, a large working population is in the informal sector and traders continue to plead with the government to recognise and respect the sector as it has contributed significantly to the country's Gross Domestic Product," reads the Wild report."The issue of increasing the hawkers fines will encourage a lot of corruption in our sector. There is going to be more bribes because we will not be able to pay such high amounts of money," said Pretty Mpofu, an informal trader.