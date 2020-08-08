Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC declares 15 formerly MDC Alliance seats vacant

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has declared 15 seats in the National Assembly and Senate vacant after the MDC-T recalled the legislators.

In a gazetted notice recently, ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba said ZEC had been formally notified by Parliament of the 15 vacancies.

Senators elected on the party lists and the extra women Members in the National Assembly elected by proportional representation are chosen by political parties in proportion to the votes received by their candidates in the constituency elections to the National Assembly. If one of these seats falls vacant the original party nominates the successor.

The gazetted list of those losing seats in the National Assembly is: Thabitha Khumalo, Virginia Zengeya, Anna Myambo, Bacillia Majaya, Machirarwa Mugidho, Francisca Ncube and Nomathemba Ndlovu.

The list for Senate is: Siphiwe Ncube, Gideon Shoko, Helen Zivira, Keresencia Chabuka, Tapfumaneyi Wunganayi, Herbert Sinampande, Meliwe Phuti and Lilian Timveous.

The legislators were recalled in terms of a constitutional provision that declares seats held by members of the party that sponsored them in the last election vacant if the party writes to the Speaker of the National Assembly or to the Senate President to declare that the persons no longer represented that party.

In an interview on Sunday, MDC-T secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora said the MDC-T was proceeding to nominate replacements for the 15 MPs and Senators.

"We are replacing those elected under Proportionate Representative and we await guidance on those MPs that had constituencies. There is nothing that stops us from replacing them because we have appealed against a High Court judgment which interdicted us from replacing two Senators and noting of an appeal has the effect of suspending that judgment," Mr Mwonzora said.

While vacancies in the constituency seats in the National Assembly require by-elections, vacancies in the special women's seats and in the Senate seats do not.

Instead the political party to which the former incumbents belonged to can nominate replacements. ZEC then lists the nominees. If there are no valid objections, ZEC will gazette the nominees as elected.

The MDC -Alliance has condemned the recalls, saying the recalled Parliamentarians were all elected on an MDC-A ticket while the MDC-T argues that the MDC-A was simply an electoral alliance and that the MDC-T, now led by Dr Thokozani Khupe following a Supreme Court judgment has the right to recall those whom the MDC-T nominated in the MDC-A list.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ian Khama calls on Zimbabweans to make personal sacrifices

1 hr ago | 418 Views

SA envoys shows Chamisa the middle finger

1 hr ago | 486 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader fired over anti-Mnangagwa slur

1 hr ago | 326 Views

Explain Zpra's MiGs mystery

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Zimbabwean liberators have turned oppressors

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Zec risks flouting the law over recalled MPs

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Chamisa says they are denied freedom to honour heroes

1 hr ago | 158 Views

COVID-19 has deepened inequalities, says Minister Nyoni

1 hr ago | 58 Views

EMA closes 4 Mashonaland Central mines

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Striking nurses dig in

1 hr ago | 331 Views

Mnangagwa urged to lift kombis ban

1 hr ago | 210 Views

BCC to lease out public toilets

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Chiwenga appointment as Health minister reckless, says Madhuku

1 hr ago | 423 Views

Mnangagwa shuts graft door?

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line up 33%

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Police call for attitude change

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa to immortalise Mtshana Khumalo, Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo, Mgandani Dlodlo

1 hr ago | 150 Views

ZDF a formidable, disciplined force for the people: Gen Sibanda

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Drones, choppers to police Zimbabweans borders

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Vending tariffs hike will fuel bribery: Wild

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Cancel African public debts, ethics committees of African scientists must be formed

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

'I have consolidated democracy and rule of law' insist Mnangagwa - dog claiming to put out furnace fire with its puny fart

4 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Magufuli bans Tanzania's media outlets from broadcasting foreign content

13 hrs ago | 3297 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono in danger of contracting COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 2093 Views

Mnangagwa's Ferret Force looking for Sikhala in a door to door operation, says Jonathan Moyo

13 hrs ago | 5411 Views

South Africans after Peter Ndoro's job?

13 hrs ago | 7879 Views

Mnangagwa decries 'divisive falsehoods' over rights abuse claims

14 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Roll call and the destruction of the Salisbury fuel tanks 1978

15 hrs ago | 3070 Views

BREAKING: Ramaphosa's envoys snub Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 6134 Views

South Africa is in no position to help Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Illegal compensation of stolen Zimbabwe assets to white farmers

15 hrs ago | 319 Views

'We must unite to fight against detractors'

16 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zimbabwe not dollarising, says RBZ

16 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Mnangagwa vows will not relent on restoring democracy, fighting corruption

16 hrs ago | 847 Views

African Union Chairperson talks tough on Zimbabwe human rights abuses

17 hrs ago | 2258 Views

Bob Mabena dies

17 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Mnangagwa to cooperate with SA's envoys

17 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Job Sikhala's open letter to President Ramaphosa

17 hrs ago | 1267 Views

13 arrested along Limpopo River

17 hrs ago | 525 Views

Zimbabwe records 74 new Covid-19 cases

17 hrs ago | 648 Views

An MDC Government Around 2025

18 hrs ago | 1106 Views

People must free themselves from ZANU-PF chains

18 hrs ago | 413 Views

ZANU PF is not Zimbabwe - so there's no anti-Zimbabwe campaign!

18 hrs ago | 3309 Views

Can Ramaphosa force Mnangagwa to step down; that is all that real matter?

18 hrs ago | 491 Views

PHOTOS: Ramaphosa envoys to meet Mnangagwa and Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 2740 Views

South Africans want Ramaphosa to cancel special visas for Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 2805 Views

Zanu PF battered in social media despite monopolising state media

18 hrs ago | 750 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's is a pig song by Malema goes viral

19 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Reporting Khaliphani Phugheni to big brother Israel Dube: here is a Ndebele calling Mnangagwa 'His Excellency'

19 hrs ago | 1324 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days