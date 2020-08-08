Police call for attitude change

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have raised concern over the reckless behaviour of some members of the public who continue to violate the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.As at yesterday, 133 407 people had been arrested countywide for violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations.National police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were worried about the level of recklessness displayed by Zimbabweans in the face of the pandemic, which has killed more than 100 people in the country.He lamented the low risk perception among Zimbabweans, especially youths, on contracting the virus, and said it was exhibited through liquor offences, such as public drinking and attending house parties among other vices."The Covid-19 pandemic presents to us a situation where we are all required to act responsibly. The manner in which most people are behaving in public spaces is concerning. People need a police officer to tell them to wear a mask. At checkpoints many people in a bus are seen not wearing a mask, yet it is an enclosed space. It all comes back to us as individuals. People want to ensure they are not arrested but are not thinking of ensuring their safety," said Asst Comm Nyathi."As police, we call for a change of attitude and behaviour from the citizens. Officers are there to enforce the law and to protect the public. Do not wear a mask only because there is a police officer in sight. Wear it for your safety and that of the next person."Asst Comm Nyathi said members of the public fail to practice social distancing in public spaces.He said there was so much unnecessary movement with a number of people having been apprehended while roaming around aimlessly. He said house parties continued to be a norm while liquor offences were still a headache in places such as Bulawayo and Harare."People are just not practising social distancing. It is worrying. You walk into a supermarket, people do not want to leave spaces in between each other when queuing. Everywhere people want to be policed, monitored and told what to do. It is not right. This is not a time to be doing something right only in front of the police. We are in a new world order and in order for us to survive and also to protect the lives of our fragile loved ones at home, the public is urged to comply with Covid-19 safety regulations," he said.He called on bank and supermarket management countrywide to ensure that lockdown regulations were followed in their premises, especially social distancing.Asst Comm Nyathi said smuggling at the country's borders continued despite arrests and called for the public residing near borders to report illicit activities in their areas. Harare tops the list of lockdown arrests with 28 407 people having been arrested so far, followed by Manicaland at 24 882.Bulawayo comes third at 17 269, followed by Mashonaland West at 12 591 and Masvingo at 12 077. In Mashonaland Central, 10 512 people have been arrested for violating lockdown orders while 9 172 people have been arrested in the Midlands Province.A total of 7 572 people have been arrested in Mashonaland East, 6 254 arrested in Matabeleland South and 4 134 people arrested in Matabeleland North. The Support Unit arrested 107 lockdown violators.