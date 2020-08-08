Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC to lease out public toilets

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE cash-strapped Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is mulling leasing out its public toilets after failing to service them owing to economic hardships.

Health services director Edwin Sibanda told a recent full council meeting that the department had 20 toilets whose leases had expired and another 20 toilets that were closed.

"Due to the prevailing economic climate, the department did not have the resources to open the closed public convenience. A number of applications to lease those toilets were received and it was prudent that members of the community lease these public amenities," council minutes read.

"It was, therefore, recommended that council lease out 20 public toilets whose leases had expired and 20 toilets that were currently closed. Discussion ensued and councillor Tinevimbo Maposa while welcoming the proposal, he felt that there was need to also consider the location of these toilets as some people may not afford to pay."

Councillors said pay toilets in highdensity residential areas would be a challenge to manage.

Maposa proposed that council charges user fees than lease out the facilities.

The councillor also proposed that community groups be given the task to look after the toilets.

"Councillors Sinikiwe Mutanda and Lilian Mlilo proposed that public toilets be leased out to people in the community where the toilets were located as these would be well looked after as the users of the toilets would be that particular community," the minutes read.

"In response, the chamber secretary (Sikhangele Zhou) advised that council had once run public toilets and experience had it that public toilets were vandalised and messed up to the point that they were not usable. Council was not able to guard these toilets."

Zhou said leasing the toilets gave assurance that the facilities would be kept clean and user friendly.

"Council should encourage the lessees to charge a minimal entry fee, enough to procure some detergents and pay the one that looked after the toilet, but also affordable to the users."

The council resolved that leasing out of the toilet facilities to private players was a solution.

The issue was raised at a time the commuting public has raised concern over lack of ablution facilities at Zupco pick-up points, forcing commuters, who spend hours on end in bus queues, to relieve themselves in the open.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BVTA condemn harassment of vendors by police

3 mins ago | 9 Views

Ian Khama calls on Zimbabweans to make personal sacrifices

1 hr ago | 545 Views

SA envoys shows Chamisa the middle finger

1 hr ago | 616 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader fired over anti-Mnangagwa slur

1 hr ago | 424 Views

Explain Zpra's MiGs mystery

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwean liberators have turned oppressors

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Zec risks flouting the law over recalled MPs

1 hr ago | 340 Views

Chamisa says they are denied freedom to honour heroes

1 hr ago | 200 Views

COVID-19 has deepened inequalities, says Minister Nyoni

1 hr ago | 71 Views

EMA closes 4 Mashonaland Central mines

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Striking nurses dig in

1 hr ago | 390 Views

Mnangagwa urged to lift kombis ban

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Chiwenga appointment as Health minister reckless, says Madhuku

1 hr ago | 476 Views

Mnangagwa shuts graft door?

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line up 33%

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Police call for attitude change

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa to immortalise Mtshana Khumalo, Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo, Mgandani Dlodlo

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

ZDF a formidable, disciplined force for the people: Gen Sibanda

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

ZEC declares 15 formerly MDC Alliance seats vacant

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Drones, choppers to police Zimbabweans borders

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Vending tariffs hike will fuel bribery: Wild

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Cancel African public debts, ethics committees of African scientists must be formed

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

'I have consolidated democracy and rule of law' insist Mnangagwa - dog claiming to put out furnace fire with its puny fart

4 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Magufuli bans Tanzania's media outlets from broadcasting foreign content

13 hrs ago | 3350 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono in danger of contracting COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Mnangagwa's Ferret Force looking for Sikhala in a door to door operation, says Jonathan Moyo

13 hrs ago | 5460 Views

South Africans after Peter Ndoro's job?

13 hrs ago | 7948 Views

Mnangagwa decries 'divisive falsehoods' over rights abuse claims

14 hrs ago | 1714 Views

Roll call and the destruction of the Salisbury fuel tanks 1978

15 hrs ago | 3111 Views

BREAKING: Ramaphosa's envoys snub Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 6182 Views

South Africa is in no position to help Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Illegal compensation of stolen Zimbabwe assets to white farmers

15 hrs ago | 322 Views

'We must unite to fight against detractors'

16 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zimbabwe not dollarising, says RBZ

17 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Mnangagwa vows will not relent on restoring democracy, fighting corruption

17 hrs ago | 849 Views

African Union Chairperson talks tough on Zimbabwe human rights abuses

17 hrs ago | 2263 Views

Bob Mabena dies

17 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Mnangagwa to cooperate with SA's envoys

17 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Job Sikhala's open letter to President Ramaphosa

17 hrs ago | 1278 Views

13 arrested along Limpopo River

17 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zimbabwe records 74 new Covid-19 cases

17 hrs ago | 649 Views

An MDC Government Around 2025

18 hrs ago | 1113 Views

People must free themselves from ZANU-PF chains

18 hrs ago | 413 Views

ZANU PF is not Zimbabwe - so there's no anti-Zimbabwe campaign!

18 hrs ago | 3323 Views

Can Ramaphosa force Mnangagwa to step down; that is all that real matter?

18 hrs ago | 491 Views

PHOTOS: Ramaphosa envoys to meet Mnangagwa and Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 2748 Views

South Africans want Ramaphosa to cancel special visas for Zimbabweans

19 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Zanu PF battered in social media despite monopolising state media

19 hrs ago | 753 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's is a pig song by Malema goes viral

19 hrs ago | 2163 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days