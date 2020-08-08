Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa envoys postpone meeting with Thokozani Khupe

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
African Union Chairperson Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa's special delegation  to Zimbabwe which included SA's former deputy president Baleka Mbete and former cabinet ministers Sydney Mufamadi and Ngoako Ramatlhodi, have told the MDC-T President Thokozani Khupe that a meeting that was scheduled for Monday will now be held at a new date yet to be announced.

MDC-T Acting Spokesperson Khalipheni Phugeni issued a statement saying, "On Saturday 8 August 2020, Acting President Dr Khupe, received a call from His Excellency Ambassador of South Africa Hon. Phakama Mbete. In that call the ambassador requested the availability of Or Khupe and the Party (MDC-T) for a meeting with President Ramaphosa's envoys on Monday 10 August 2020.

"After meeting with His Excellency President E.D. Mnangagwa, the South African ambassador H.E Mbete called Dr Khupe, to inform her that the meeting with President Ramaphosa's envoys has been deferred to a future date."

The party said it welcomes the developments and is confident that Ramaphosa and Mnangagwa will find a solution to Zimbabwe's problems.

"As MDC-T we welcome this development and remain positive that the two leaders in President Ramaphosa and President Mnangagwa will get to the bottom of the issues bedeviling our beautiful nation and Zimbabwe will once again experience peace, unity love and harmony." Phugeni said.



Source - Byo24News

