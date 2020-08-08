'There is a political crisis in Zimbabwe' ANC says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

South Africa ruling party ANC's International Relations Committee Chairperson, Lindiwe Zulu says the party has resolved that there is a political crisis in Zimbabwe.In a wide-ranging interview with South Africa's eNCA Zulu said, "In the ANC's view, yes, there is a political crisis in Zimbabwe, and we have to be frank and honest about it. If we are to help the situation, then we have to be frank and honest about because we are asking the question, where is the dignity in all the Zimbabweans who are here?"Turning to the envoys that met President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday, Zulu said: "The situation in Zimbabwe is not easy, it's complicated. You have a governing party called ZANU PF and an opposition party MDC different MDC's who are party to the issue. We will wait for them to report what happened."Zulu said the time for frank talks without breaking a relationship with Zimbabwe has come.Watch the video below: