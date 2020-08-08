Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'ZACC must investigate Bulawayo Mayor' former South Africa Public Protector says

by Mandla Ndlovu
22 secs ago | Views
Former South African Public Protector Kevin Sifiso Malunga says the Zimabwe Anti-Corruption Commission must investigate reports of corruption allegedly being committed by the controversial Mayor of Bulawayo His Worship Solomon Madlala Mguni and other councillors.

Malunga made the call after Mguni made headlines last week being accused of using his office as mayor working in connivance with other councillors  to award themselves heavy discounts and waivers when purchasing residential and commercial stands around the city of Bulawayo.

According to reports Mguni and former Deputy Mayor,Tinashe Kambarami awarded themselves adjacent stands measuring 4 000 square metres each at the corner of Jessie Lloyd Road and Erica Hapburn Road in Ilanda. With other councillors allocated in-fill stands in Four Winds and Highmount.

"Time for ZACC and MDC Alliance to scrutinise and act on my last article on this subject and dig this deep. This is brazen corruption. All the ill-gotten property must be recovered by the state." Malunga posted on Twitter recently.

Recently, Malunga wrote a lengthy opinion piece detailing the corruption allegations taking place in the City Council.

Find below an extract from the article:

On June 16, 2020, a media storm brewed concerning the proposed lease for 25 years of 3 hectares of land in Upper Rangemore to mayor Solomon Mguni for the monthly sum of $165 (US$2).

Many people raised the issue of the paltry sum being charged for such a prime property. His supporters argued that this is the going rate for renting council property. What they did not get is that this proposed transaction violates basic tenets of clean governance. It is blatant conflict of interest to allocate such land to a sitting mayor. If it happened in the past, it should stop. There may be attempts to spin this, but there is a causal link between his being mayor and the proposed allocation. The town clerk, Christopher Dube, in whose name these adverts are communicated to the public, also failed in his fiduciary duty to protect ratepayers and the integrity of the municipality by allowing this transaction to be considered in the first place.

The international standard and definition for conflict of interest is very simple. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Toolkit For Managing Conflict of Interest In The Public Sector, a conflict of interest exists where there is an unacceptable possibility of conflict between a public official's interests as a private citizen (private capacity interests) and their duty as a public official or civil servant (official duty).

A forensic investigation combined with an audit of all possible conflict of interest scenarios must be gazetted as soon as possible. The likelihood is that what I have described above is just a tip of the iceberg. Secondly, perhaps more embarrassingly given what they preach in manifestos, their political principals - the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) -  must recall them. The irony is that Nelson Chamisa and his leadership have not condemned such abuse of public power by their elected representatives. They are conspicuously quiet. Thirdly, the anti-corruption commission must open a formal investigation with the aim of rooting out criminal and/or corrupt conduct. This awkward state of affairs is surely the height of cruelty to the long-suffering resident and rate payer. If this leadership cannot shape up, they must ship out.







Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Persons with disabilities concerned about Zimbabwe human rights violations

22 mins ago | 23 Views

'There is a political crisis in Zimbabwe' ANC says

46 mins ago | 492 Views

Ramaphosa envoys postpone meeting with Thokozani Khupe

2 hrs ago | 912 Views

BVTA condemn harassment of vendors by police

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Ian Khama calls on Zimbabweans to make personal sacrifices

3 hrs ago | 2080 Views

SA envoys shows Chamisa the middle finger

4 hrs ago | 2759 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader fired over anti-Mnangagwa slur

4 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Explain Zpra's MiGs mystery

4 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Zimbabwean liberators have turned oppressors

4 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zec risks flouting the law over recalled MPs

4 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Chamisa says they are denied freedom to honour heroes

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

COVID-19 has deepened inequalities, says Minister Nyoni

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

EMA closes 4 Mashonaland Central mines

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Striking nurses dig in

4 hrs ago | 825 Views

Mnangagwa urged to lift kombis ban

4 hrs ago | 608 Views

BCC to lease out public toilets

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chiwenga appointment as Health minister reckless, says Madhuku

4 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Mnangagwa shuts graft door?

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line up 33%

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Police call for attitude change

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Mnangagwa to immortalise Mtshana Khumalo, Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo, Mgandani Dlodlo

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

ZDF a formidable, disciplined force for the people: Gen Sibanda

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

ZEC declares 15 formerly MDC Alliance seats vacant

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Drones, choppers to police Zimbabweans borders

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Vending tariffs hike will fuel bribery: Wild

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Cancel African public debts, ethics committees of African scientists must be formed

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

'I have consolidated democracy and rule of law' insist Mnangagwa - dog claiming to put out furnace fire with its puny fart

6 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Magufuli bans Tanzania's media outlets from broadcasting foreign content

15 hrs ago | 3990 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono in danger of contracting COVID-19

15 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Mnangagwa's Ferret Force looking for Sikhala in a door to door operation, says Jonathan Moyo

15 hrs ago | 5903 Views

South Africans after Peter Ndoro's job?

16 hrs ago | 8838 Views

Mnangagwa decries 'divisive falsehoods' over rights abuse claims

16 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Roll call and the destruction of the Salisbury fuel tanks 1978

17 hrs ago | 3450 Views

BREAKING: Ramaphosa's envoys snub Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 6564 Views

South Africa is in no position to help Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Illegal compensation of stolen Zimbabwe assets to white farmers

18 hrs ago | 325 Views

'We must unite to fight against detractors'

19 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zimbabwe not dollarising, says RBZ

19 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Mnangagwa vows will not relent on restoring democracy, fighting corruption

19 hrs ago | 879 Views

African Union Chairperson talks tough on Zimbabwe human rights abuses

19 hrs ago | 2319 Views

Bob Mabena dies

19 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Mnangagwa to cooperate with SA's envoys

20 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Job Sikhala's open letter to President Ramaphosa

20 hrs ago | 1378 Views

13 arrested along Limpopo River

20 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe records 74 new Covid-19 cases

20 hrs ago | 673 Views

An MDC Government Around 2025

20 hrs ago | 1165 Views

People must free themselves from ZANU-PF chains

20 hrs ago | 419 Views

ZANU PF is not Zimbabwe - so there's no anti-Zimbabwe campaign!

20 hrs ago | 3515 Views

Can Ramaphosa force Mnangagwa to step down; that is all that real matter?

20 hrs ago | 500 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days