Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cassava Fintech and Liquid Telecom launch Sasai Wi-Fi Finder

by Agencies
19 secs ago | Views
Cassava Fintech International (CFI) and the Liquid Telecom Group (LTG) have announced the launch of Sasai Wi-Fi Finder, a potential game-changer in driving digital and financial inclusion in Africa. The service, which will be offered across the continent, was announced today, and is set to be rolled at thousands of hotspots across Africa.  

A 2019 report by the GSMA (the Global System for Mobile Communications) shows that affordability remains a significant barrier to Internet adoption in Africa, resulting in social, digital and financial exclusion. This partnership seeks to offer a low-cost solution for connectivity and to expand these services throughout the continent.

"We see this launch as a critical piece in the social digital inclusion agenda we are driving on the continent," said Darlington Mandivenga, the Chief Executive Officer of the CFI Group. "Through Sasai Wi-Fi Finder, we plan to establish an expansive network of data access points across Africa and build ‘Africa's Missing Network' through partnering with broadband providers, Internet Service Providers and local community hubs," Mandivenga said.

"We're proud that our best-in-class broadband infrastructure network is the backbone of this service and is enabling more Africans to access the digital and financial benefits of the internet," said Ahmad Mokhles, Group Chief Operating Officer of LTG.

"This partnership is providing consumers with affordable Wi-Fi access while local franchisees and partners are able to grow their businesses and the economies of their countries. This is a true example of the transformative power technology can have across the value chain," said Mokhles.

The intuitive and easy to use Sasai Wi-Fi Finder will be an in-App feature on the Sasai super App that will allow users to identify hotspots at which they can access affordable data.  

"We designed this service to be as easy-to-use as possible. A smartphone user will get free connectivity on-the-go through accessing the #SasaiWi-Fi Finder network to download the Sasai App and gain access to a wide range of in-app services," said Tapera Mushoriwa, Chief Operating Officer of Sasai.

"When a new smartphone user has registered on the Sasai App, or when an existing Sasai App user opens the App, they receive automatic notification "pop-up" alerts showing available #SasaiWi-Fi Finder hotspots nearby. They also receive additional services, such as distinct indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi hotspot markers, directions to Wi-Fi hotspots, session usage, range and signal strength details – making it easier than ever before for African users to access the Internet," Mushoriwa said.

The Sasai Wi-Fi Finder will allow greater connectivity in a variety of locations, including retail, health care, education, government and small business trade facilities. The App will also give millions of Africans access to social, entertainment and on-demand services offered on the Sasai super App, including Sasai Moments.

The partnership between CFI and LTG will see the roll-out of the Sasai Wi-Fi Finder in Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa in phases over the coming months.

The Sasai Wi-Fi Finder is accessible and available by downloading the Sasai super App from the Google Play store or the Apple Appstore.



Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'ZACC must investigate Bulawayo Mayor' former South Africa Public Protector says

2 hrs ago | 842 Views

Persons with disabilities concerned about Zimbabwe human rights violations

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

'There is a political crisis in Zimbabwe' ANC says

3 hrs ago | 2869 Views

Ramaphosa envoys postpone meeting with Thokozani Khupe

3 hrs ago | 2268 Views

BVTA condemn harassment of vendors by police

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Ian Khama calls on Zimbabweans to make personal sacrifices

5 hrs ago | 2953 Views

SA envoys shows Chamisa the middle finger

5 hrs ago | 4319 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader fired over anti-Mnangagwa slur

5 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Explain Zpra's MiGs mystery

5 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Zimbabwean liberators have turned oppressors

5 hrs ago | 951 Views

Zec risks flouting the law over recalled MPs

6 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Chamisa says they are denied freedom to honour heroes

6 hrs ago | 666 Views

COVID-19 has deepened inequalities, says Minister Nyoni

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

EMA closes 4 Mashonaland Central mines

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Striking nurses dig in

6 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Mnangagwa urged to lift kombis ban

6 hrs ago | 821 Views

BCC to lease out public toilets

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Chiwenga appointment as Health minister reckless, says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Mnangagwa shuts graft door?

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line up 33%

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Police call for attitude change

6 hrs ago | 485 Views

Mnangagwa to immortalise Mtshana Khumalo, Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo, Mgandani Dlodlo

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

ZDF a formidable, disciplined force for the people: Gen Sibanda

6 hrs ago | 535 Views

ZEC declares 15 formerly MDC Alliance seats vacant

6 hrs ago | 437 Views

Drones, choppers to police Zimbabweans borders

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Vending tariffs hike will fuel bribery: Wild

6 hrs ago | 369 Views

Cancel African public debts, ethics committees of African scientists must be formed

7 hrs ago | 109 Views

'I have consolidated democracy and rule of law' insist Mnangagwa - dog claiming to put out furnace fire with its puny fart

8 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Magufuli bans Tanzania's media outlets from broadcasting foreign content

17 hrs ago | 4388 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono in danger of contracting COVID-19

17 hrs ago | 2231 Views

Mnangagwa's Ferret Force looking for Sikhala in a door to door operation, says Jonathan Moyo

17 hrs ago | 6207 Views

South Africans after Peter Ndoro's job?

18 hrs ago | 9316 Views

Mnangagwa decries 'divisive falsehoods' over rights abuse claims

18 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Roll call and the destruction of the Salisbury fuel tanks 1978

19 hrs ago | 3702 Views

BREAKING: Ramaphosa's envoys snub Chamisa

19 hrs ago | 6736 Views

South Africa is in no position to help Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Illegal compensation of stolen Zimbabwe assets to white farmers

20 hrs ago | 333 Views

'We must unite to fight against detractors'

21 hrs ago | 737 Views

Zimbabwe not dollarising, says RBZ

21 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Mnangagwa vows will not relent on restoring democracy, fighting corruption

21 hrs ago | 901 Views

African Union Chairperson talks tough on Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 2388 Views

Bob Mabena dies

21 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Mnangagwa to cooperate with SA's envoys

22 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Job Sikhala's open letter to President Ramaphosa

22 hrs ago | 1473 Views

13 arrested along Limpopo River

22 hrs ago | 558 Views

Zimbabwe records 74 new Covid-19 cases

22 hrs ago | 694 Views

An MDC Government Around 2025

22 hrs ago | 1226 Views

People must free themselves from ZANU-PF chains

22 hrs ago | 422 Views

ZANU PF is not Zimbabwe - so there's no anti-Zimbabwe campaign!

22 hrs ago | 3657 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days