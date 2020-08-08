PHOTO:Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume in maximum prison

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume are being held at Chikurubi Maximum Prison where they are being remanded pending their separate trials for inciting public violence.Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights' Obey Shava said, "I visited Hopewell and Ngarivhume. They're mentally tough, sharp, clear and focused. They hold on to their optimism and believe their challenges will present a silver lining. I am proud of ZLHR, who are at an advanced stage in trying to secure their freedom."Chin'ono is expected to appear at Rottenrow Magistrates Court on 12 August at 09:00 hours for his bail hearing.