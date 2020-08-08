Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTO:Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume in maximum prison

by Mandla Ndlovu
41 secs ago | Views
Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume are being held at Chikurubi Maximum Prison where they are being remanded pending their separate trials for inciting public violence.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights' Obey Shava said, "I visited Hopewell and Ngarivhume. They're mentally tough, sharp, clear and focused. They hold on to their optimism and believe their challenges will present a silver lining. I am proud of ZLHR, who are at an advanced stage in trying to secure their freedom."


Chin'ono is expected to appear at Rottenrow Magistrates Court on 12 August at 09:00 hours for his bail hearing.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cassava Fintech and Liquid Telecom launch Sasai Wi-Fi Finder

2 hrs ago | 549 Views

'ZACC must investigate Bulawayo Mayor' former South Africa Public Protector says

4 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Persons with disabilities concerned about Zimbabwe human rights violations

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

'There is a political crisis in Zimbabwe' ANC says

5 hrs ago | 4982 Views

Ramaphosa envoys postpone meeting with Thokozani Khupe

6 hrs ago | 3406 Views

BVTA condemn harassment of vendors by police

6 hrs ago | 613 Views

Ian Khama calls on Zimbabweans to make personal sacrifices

8 hrs ago | 3812 Views

SA envoys shows Chamisa the middle finger

8 hrs ago | 5339 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader fired over anti-Mnangagwa slur

8 hrs ago | 2413 Views

Explain Zpra's MiGs mystery

8 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Zimbabwean liberators have turned oppressors

8 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Zec risks flouting the law over recalled MPs

8 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Chamisa says they are denied freedom to honour heroes

8 hrs ago | 807 Views

COVID-19 has deepened inequalities, says Minister Nyoni

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

EMA closes 4 Mashonaland Central mines

8 hrs ago | 232 Views

Striking nurses dig in

8 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Mnangagwa urged to lift kombis ban

8 hrs ago | 999 Views

BCC to lease out public toilets

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

Chiwenga appointment as Health minister reckless, says Madhuku

8 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Mnangagwa shuts graft door?

8 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line up 33%

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Police call for attitude change

8 hrs ago | 556 Views

Mnangagwa to immortalise Mtshana Khumalo, Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo, Mgandani Dlodlo

8 hrs ago | 548 Views

ZDF a formidable, disciplined force for the people: Gen Sibanda

8 hrs ago | 742 Views

ZEC declares 15 formerly MDC Alliance seats vacant

8 hrs ago | 515 Views

Drones, choppers to police Zimbabweans borders

8 hrs ago | 313 Views

Vending tariffs hike will fuel bribery: Wild

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Cancel African public debts, ethics committees of African scientists must be formed

9 hrs ago | 116 Views

'I have consolidated democracy and rule of law' insist Mnangagwa - dog claiming to put out furnace fire with its puny fart

10 hrs ago | 2388 Views

Magufuli bans Tanzania's media outlets from broadcasting foreign content

19 hrs ago | 4858 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono in danger of contracting COVID-19

20 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Mnangagwa's Ferret Force looking for Sikhala in a door to door operation, says Jonathan Moyo

20 hrs ago | 6538 Views

South Africans after Peter Ndoro's job?

20 hrs ago | 9758 Views

Mnangagwa decries 'divisive falsehoods' over rights abuse claims

20 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Roll call and the destruction of the Salisbury fuel tanks 1978

21 hrs ago | 3999 Views

BREAKING: Ramaphosa's envoys snub Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 6909 Views

South Africa is in no position to help Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Illegal compensation of stolen Zimbabwe assets to white farmers

22 hrs ago | 344 Views

'We must unite to fight against detractors'

23 hrs ago | 744 Views

Zimbabwe not dollarising, says RBZ

23 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Mnangagwa vows will not relent on restoring democracy, fighting corruption

23 hrs ago | 918 Views

African Union Chairperson talks tough on Zimbabwe human rights abuses

23 hrs ago | 2431 Views

Bob Mabena dies

24 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Mnangagwa to cooperate with SA's envoys

24 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Job Sikhala's open letter to President Ramaphosa

24 hrs ago | 1553 Views

13 arrested along Limpopo River

24 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zimbabwe records 74 new Covid-19 cases

24 hrs ago | 715 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days