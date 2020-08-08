'No human rights violations in Zimbabwe'

News / National

by Daniel Itai, Harare, Zimbabwe

Permanent Secretary of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana, has rubbished claims that there are human rights violations in the southern African country."There are no human rights violations or any forms of repression in Zimbabwe, what people are saying is nothing but propaganda. As for the arrests of Hopewell Chino'no who's a journalist and Jacob Ngarivhume, leader of one of the opposition parties, their arrest was based on incitement thus, inciting the public into overthrowing the government which is terrorism. A lot of countries have this type of law in place including Great Britain, then the issue of Mduduzi Matutu, who is also a journalist, his house was raided in Bulawayo because of the same issue of incitement.As for the assumption that people are fleeing the country because of human rights violations that's not true. People are leaving the country to seek greener pastures they are economic refugees. I have been staying in Great Britain for the past 21 years because of wanting greener pastures and throughout my stay they were many who were also there because of wanting greener pastures. People are leaving the country to seek greener pastures due to the current economic state of our country, come to think of it, if people are said to be fleeing the country why are they being repatriated. To date, we have quarantined more than 15 000 returnees from South Africa. So this thing of saying there are human rights violations and forms of repression is not true but just political atrocities," said Mangwana.However, Nqobizitha Mlilo a Human Rights lawyer and member of the MDC Alliance's National Executive said Zimbabwe was now a military state."Zimbabwe is now a military state the citizens can't do anything because they don't have access to artillery so if they try to confront the government there will be a massacre," said the Human Rights lawyer.Mlilo also queried the special envoy which was sent by South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa, to find out the nature of the country's current status quo."As for the envoy we need to understand on what capacity President Ramaphosa sent the envoy, was it as the President of ANC, as the President of the AU or as the President of South Africa?" added Mlilo.However, Mangwana said the visit by the envoy was on a state to state basis."The envoy that was sent by President Ramaphosa was on a state to state basis no political party met the envoy including ZANU-PF, that's why they met at the State House. I can't say much about the proceeding as it was an envoy sent by President Ramaphosa so we have to wait for the envoy to speak on what transpired," said Mangwana.The envoy which has since left the country which comprises of former deputy President and speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, former cabinet Ministers, Sydney Mufamadi and Ngoako Ramatlhodi are yet to give their report to the public.Moreover, Sydicks Muradzikwa, a political analyst, has warned that the country will continue to witness more civil unrests if the government doesn't accede to the proposed reforms."Since the 2018 national elections there hasn't been any political sanity because of the kleptomaniac culture and fascist nature of Mnangagwa's government.Moreso, the aggressive reaction is never part of an alternative approach to the severe socio-economic challenges that this nation is facing. Though it's a little too late, genuine transformation of the governance culture would have dealt with embedded social crisis and economic collapse in this country and for that to transpire significant democratic changes are required to restore Zimbabwe's lost faith and confidence in the international community.However, civil unrests in this country will continue as long as several calls for reform are not addressed," said the political analyst.@danielItai_zw