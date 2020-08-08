Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Covid-19 affects police station

by Tarisai Mudahondo/Simbarashe Sithole
54 secs ago | Views
A returnee from South Africa Ncube Thandazile(31) who allegedly skipped Covid-19  quarantine when she came back is reported to have spread the deadly pandemic to her  husband Constable Lunga Edrian who resides at Kezi police camp. 

According to police documents seen by Bulawayo24.com On the August 8 Covid-19 taskforce team from Maphisa came to carry out a test suspecting the returnee.
The returnee tested positive to coronavirus together with her husband.
Consequently, other three constables tested positive and they are in self quarantine.
Covid 19 pandemic has wrecked havoc  worldwide and people are urged to practice preventive measures that are social distancing, wearing of mask and sanitisation.

Source - Byo24News

