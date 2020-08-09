Latest News Editor's Choice


Putin announces first Covid-19 vaccine

PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin has announced the registration of what Russia claims to be the first vaccine for the coronavirus in the world and said one of his daughters had already taken it.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the Russian government, Putin says, "As far as I know, a vaccine against a new coronavirus infection has been registered this morning, for the first time in the world."

"Although I know that it works quite effectively, it forms a stable immunity and, I repeat, has passed all the necessary checks," he adds.

Clinical trials of this Russian vaccine have been completed in less than two months and phase three trials are set to begin shortly, despite the vaccine having already been registered.

Putin states that one of his daughters had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, commenting, "In this sense, she took part in the experiment."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is in "close contact" with Russian health authorities about the "possible pre-qualification process for a Covid-19 candidate vaccine which requires rigorous review," says a WHO spokesman.


Source - CNBC

