Zimbabwean Civic group slams SA opposition

News / National

by Staff reporter

A local civic organisation has slammed South African opposition, African Transformation Movement (ATM), for claiming there were human rights abuses in Zimbabwe while turning a blind eye to the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western nations, especially the United States.This comes after ATM leader, Mr Vuyolwethu Zungula, wrote a letter to the South African parliament requesting that Zimbabwe be debated on an urgent basis, claiming the silence by the country's Parliament could expose more Zimbabweans to injustice.Mr Rutendo Matinyarare of Zimbabweans Unite Against US War Sanctions (ZUAUWS) said Zimbabwe was a victim of injustice at the hands of the United States (US) and the European Union (EU), which imposed illegal sanctions merely for addressing the land question. He said Mr Zungula had never asked for investigations against the US, the UK and the EU for violating the rights of Zimbabweans through the imposition of illegal sanctions.The US, through its embassy in Harare, has lately been accused of siding with individuals and civic groups out to cause violent demonstrations.Said Mr Matinyarare: "We do not believe that South African political parties have any business trying to stop the Zimbabwean Government from enforcing its laws during times of anarchy."This letter is written to challenge the injustice of South African political parties interfering in the affairs of sovereign African nations, to drive Western interests."Political commentators have noted that fugitive G40 members hiding in South Africa, are behind the recent anti-Zimbabwe campaign to tarnish the country's image through creating a non-existent crisis and have been engaging various regional players in a desperate effort to isolate the country.The aim has been to try and push members states to place Zimbabwe as an agenda item at the 40th SADC Summit which opens today.The G40 members have created fake Twitter accounts for top regional leaders and some presidents, where they write pretending they were unhappy with developments in Zimbabwe.Some of the leaders have already disowned the Twitter accounts.Former ministers Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi and Patrick Zhuwao, recently met African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule in South Africa and apparently fed him false information regarding the situation obtaining in the country.