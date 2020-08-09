'Mnangagwa's Methodist Church Membership must be revoked'

Latest News Editor's Choice


A DISHEARTENED ordinary member of the Methodist Church has called upon the church's leadership to revoke President Emmerson Mnangagwa's membership from the religious grouping.

The church member, Cleopas Sanangura said Mnangagwa's membership was not in good standing and if it is not withdrawn, he (Sanangura) will himself pull out of the church.

Sanangura also accuses the church of failing to protect weak and ordinary members of the fellowship adding that he no longer felt safe to be associated with Mnangagwa in the same church.

"I am writing this open email to you as a member of the Methodist Church. The reason for this letter is the situation in our country where the church has failed to protect the weak and the vulnerable," reads part of Sanangura's letter addressed to the Methodist Church leadership.

"We see the brutality happening in the country and the leader of this brutality is a member of the Methodist church in ED Mnangagwa.

"I have found it very difficult since he went into office why I should be associated with him in our church. I have family members that have since been killed by him but the church has remained silent about this.

"I see him and his wife wearing church uniform and I take it by association we are murderers as well. The President took oath to defend, protect the people and the Constitution of Zimbabwe yet he has become the enemy of the country."

Sanangura continued; "Corruption is at its highest and people can't afford a meal. I, therefore, would like to request that the church revoke his membership because he is not a member in good standing.

"The suffering of our people cannot be associated with the Methodist Church. If the church cannot do this, I, therefore, will withdraw my membership as I cannot be part of making the suffering of Zimbabweans.

"I have prayed about this and the only thing the church can do is to withdraw his membership to the church."

It could not be established if the Methodist Church had responded to Sanangura's request.

