Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No need to over-regulate political parties: Veritas

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
LEGAL think-tank Veritas has expressed concern over Cabinet's recent move to introduce another code of conduct for political parties, saying this would lead to over-regulation as the rules for political parties were already provided for in other statutes like the Electoral Act.

In its latest Bill Watch publication, Veritas noted the recommendations that were presented in Cabinet by Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on National Peace and Reconciliation (NPRC), on the 2018 and 2019 NPRC annual reports.

One of the recommendations presented to Cabinet by Mohadi read: "That legislation and a code of conduct will be put in place to regulate the operations and conduct of all political parties."

Veritas said this was not necessary, arguing that "most parties have a code of conduct and there is one in the schedule to the Electoral Act. Over-regulation is not compatible with a multi-party democracy".

Mohadi also said another recommendation was that campaigning against one's country shall be criminalised.

Of late, Zanu PF through its National Assembly chief whip Pupurai Togarepi has been advocating for the introduction of the Patriotic Act to criminalise people who campaign against the country, including calling for sanctions.

But Veritas warned that there should be a distinction between campaigning against the country and against the ruling party, adding that this would also infringe freedom of expression.

"This could be dangerous as it will be difficult to draw a clear distinction between campaigning against the country (the nation) and campaigning against policies of the government (the ruling party).

"Criminalising the former may possibly be justifiable, but criminalising the latter will reinforce tyranny. Either way, implementing the recommendation is likely to infringe freedom of expression. In any event, the crimes of treason and subverting a constitutional government already cover the criminal aspects of ‘campaigning against one's country'," the legal think-tank said.

Another recommendation by Mohadi that laws must be amended to foster tolerance, equality and social cohesion and prohibit hate speech, Veritas said while this sounds reasonable, the danger was that it also has the potential to further weaken freedom of expression.

"This resolution on the surface seems reasonable, but it could be taken much too far and be yet another blow to freedom of expression.

plaints from members of the public about misconduct on the part of the members of the security services, and for remedying any harm caused by such misconduct.

Veritas said a Witness Protection Bill should be expedited and treated as high priority as recommended by Mohadi.

On the recommendation to document agreeable narratives about Zimbabwe's history, Veritas said it could be a two-edged sword that could be used to distort the truth.

"For peace and reconciliation to take place it is important that the stories of individuals and communities should be heard. Not just historians but communities should be resourced and a stipulation that the narratives be "reframed" and are "agreeable" is akin to censorship and could all too easily degenerate into paying historians to re-write history in keeping with narratives put forth by the ruling party.

"For healing to take place people must be able to tell their stories based on their own experience. No one should have a monopoly of the truth. Zimbabwe has much to be proud of in its history, but we must not suppress uncomfortable truths," it said.

The think-tank said if Mohadi's recommendations were translated into legislation, there must be wide consultation and debate first to weed out conflict which could be against the purpose of the NPRC.



Source - newsdy

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa's Methodist Church Membership must be revoked'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe reserve money supply drops

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zera warns errant service stations

3 mins ago | 0 Views

'Unboiled borehole water not suitable for drinking'

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Chin'ono makes fresh bail application

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwean Civic group slams SA opposition

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Over 6 000 kombis impounded

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Lawyers walk out in protest

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe police fret over curfew breakers

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Prisons gets new boss

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa must be barred from SA hospitals, says Vavi

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa betrayed as Biti throws his name for presidency 2023

6 hrs ago | 5014 Views

30 ZBC staffers test Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 806 Views

Mnangagwa heaps praises on 'professional, peaceful' army

8 hrs ago | 689 Views

Mnangagwa trashes govt critics

9 hrs ago | 959 Views

Cop wants Matanga imprisoned

9 hrs ago | 1470 Views

It's up to Mnangagwa to turn around Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Putin announces first Covid-19 vaccine

9 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Ramaphosa fights to end Zimbabwe's political crisis

9 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Mnangagwa commits to improving ZDF conditions of service

9 hrs ago | 223 Views

Covid-19 affects police station

9 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Matabeleland- Zimbabwe border to be the most guarded in the world

10 hrs ago | 1399 Views

SA's Mbeki once claimed there was no crisis in Zimbabwe - then hundreds of people were butchered... Ramaphosa needs to show real

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

'Zimbabwe Army is not owned by one man' General PV Sibanda says

11 hrs ago | 3703 Views

REVEALED: How Mnangagwa blocked Ramaphosa's envoys from meeting Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 5591 Views

Letter from Bulawayo in 2031

12 hrs ago | 837 Views

The four best performing Zimbabwean football players in Europe

12 hrs ago | 997 Views

Nelson Chamisa special message to Zimbabwe Defence Forces

13 hrs ago | 3710 Views

'Ramaphosa has failed Zimbabweans' South African opposition party says

14 hrs ago | 3223 Views

PHOTO:Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume in maximum prison

15 hrs ago | 5233 Views

Cassava Fintech and Liquid Telecom launch Sasai Wi-Fi Finder

17 hrs ago | 1724 Views

'ZACC must investigate Bulawayo Mayor' former South Africa Public Protector says

19 hrs ago | 4194 Views

Persons with disabilities concerned about Zimbabwe human rights violations

19 hrs ago | 596 Views

'There is a political crisis in Zimbabwe' ANC says

20 hrs ago | 8829 Views

Ramaphosa envoys postpone meeting with Thokozani Khupe

20 hrs ago | 5024 Views

BVTA condemn harassment of vendors by police

21 hrs ago | 796 Views

Ian Khama calls on Zimbabweans to make personal sacrifices

22 hrs ago | 5353 Views

SA envoys shows Chamisa the middle finger

22 hrs ago | 7056 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader fired over anti-Mnangagwa slur

22 hrs ago | 2866 Views

Explain Zpra's MiGs mystery

22 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Zimbabwean liberators have turned oppressors

22 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Zec risks flouting the law over recalled MPs

22 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Chamisa says they are denied freedom to honour heroes

22 hrs ago | 1087 Views

COVID-19 has deepened inequalities, says Minister Nyoni

22 hrs ago | 277 Views

EMA closes 4 Mashonaland Central mines

22 hrs ago | 332 Views

Striking nurses dig in

23 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Mnangagwa urged to lift kombis ban

23 hrs ago | 1793 Views

BCC to lease out public toilets

23 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chiwenga appointment as Health minister reckless, says Madhuku

23 hrs ago | 3056 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days