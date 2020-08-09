Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe poverty worsens

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE amount of money an average household of five requires to purchase both food and non-food items rose 33,5% to $11 334 as of June 2020, latest data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) has shown.

In May this year, the total consumption poverty line (TCPL) was pegged at $8 484.

"The TCPL for an average of five persons stood at $11 333,80 in June 2020. This means that an average household required that much to purchase both food and non-food items for them not to be deemed poor. This represents an increase of 33,6% when compared to the May 2020 figure of $8 483,63," ZimStat said.

This amount is beyond the reach of the majority Zimbabweans who also have to bear with price spikes, rising inflation and eroding incomes.

The situation has been exacerbated by exchange rate movements.

The World Food Programme last month appealed for an additional US$250 million to support a rapidly expanding emergency operation for millions of Zimbabwe at risk.

WFP projections indicate that by year end, the number of food insecure Zimbabweans will have surged by almost 50% to reach 8,6 million a staggering 60% of the population owing to the combined effects of drought, economic recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TCPL for one person shot to $2 267 in June 2020 from $1 697 in May.

"The TCPL for Zimbabwe stood at $2 266,76 per person in June 2020. This means that an individual required that much to purchase both non-food and food items as at June 2020 in order not to be deemed poor. This represents an increase of 33,6% when compared to the May 2020 figure of $1 696,73," ZimStat said.

Furthermore, the food poverty line (FPL) for an average of five persons per household in June 2020 increased by 40% to $4 749 from $3 398 in May 2020.

"The food poverty line (FPL) as at June 2020 stood at $949,71. This represents an increase of 39,8% over the May 2020 figure of $679,55," ZimStat said.

ZimStat said the poverty datum lines vary by province as prices vary from place to place.

The TCPL for an average household in June 2020 ranged from $11 918 in Matabeleland North province to $10 361 in Mashonaland East province.

The differences are explained by differences in average prices in each province.



Source - newsdy

