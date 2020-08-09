News / National
Togarepi, Matutu bounce back
Suspended Zanu PF youth league leaders Pupurai Togarepi and Lewis Matutu have completed rehabilitation at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology and are now set to bounce pack in the party.
Zanu PF political commissar Victor Matemadanda said that it was now up to the politburo to determine the fate of the two.
More to follow....
Source - Daily News