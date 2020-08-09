Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa's envoys did not snub Chamisa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
South African ambassador to Zimbabwe Mphakama Mbete, has refuted claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa's special envoys snubbed the country's opposition and civil society organisations when they came to Harare on Monday.

Mbete said that while the envoys had come to Zimbabwe with an open mind of engaging with other key local actors if the opportunity presented itself, their main mission on the visit was to meet with President Mnangagwa.  

He said the wish of the envoys is to meet with other key players in Zimbabwe and if the opportunity presents itself, they will come back. The the envoys will return to Zimbabwe at an unspecified date.

Source - Daily News

