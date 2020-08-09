Zimbabwe turned into 100% military state: MDA

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance leader Hloniphani Ncube has said Zimbabwe has been turned into a 100 percent military state and the little democracy that existed prior the coup regime has faded away.He said at the moment the only solution needed is to demand the power back from the military and be given to the civilians and set out clear policies that will prevent unnecessary intervention of the military."The intervention of the military, as well as the celebration of their coup was an immature decision. People tried to correct the wrong by making the worst decision. A demon was removed and replaced by the underdog devil, whose true colours are under public scrutiny. The devil is the one that controls demons and as such we must deal with the roots of the matter," he said."This is definitely not the envisaged political system. A rule by people and for the people must be restored and soldiers must exist to deal with external enemies not local people who are paying their salaries through the tax collected by the government."He said the other problem that has to be addressed in Zimbabwe is granting Matabeleland her freedom."There is no way Matabeleland will unite with Mashonaland judging from the historical facts. For example, gukurahundi is an unforgivable act, hence to prevent a future gruesome conflict, Matabeleland must be granted her freedom. No compensation would avert that pain in Matebeleland," he said."Secondly, Matabeleland must be granted her freedom because the unity with Mashonaland was done in a gruesome way. People had to die for that to be achieved. Until pre 1893 boundaries are restored there would be no coexistence between Mashonaland and Matebeleland now know as Zimbabwe, which is a colonial arrangement."