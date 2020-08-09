Latest News Editor's Choice


D-day for Hopewell Chin'ono

by Mandla Ndlovu
Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono is having his fresh bid for freedom heard at the Magistrate on Wednesday.

He is appearing at Rottenrow Magistrates Court represented by senior journalist Beatrice Mtetwa.

In a statement, ZLHR said: Since 8 August lawyers Beatrice Mtetwa, Moses Nkomo & @rose_hanzi have been requesting ZPCS to allow Hopewell Chin'ono & Jacob Ngaruvhume to enjoy their rights in sec 50 of Constitution. ZPCS finally allowed them one relative each to visit today. Other rights remain suspended.

It was emphasized that home food was not allowed because of COVID19. When lawyers pointed out that Harare Remand has a far higher turnover rate, and is, therefore, more susceptible to COVID19, yet home food is allowed, this fell on deaf ears.

Lawyers also pointed out that the World Health Organization recommends hot food, the prison officer said Hopewell and Jacob could eat hot prison food.




Source - Byo24News

