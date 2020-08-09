Latest News Editor's Choice


Confusion over Ramaphosa's envoys cleared

by Mandla Ndlovu
36 secs ago
Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has clarified that the Presidential envoys sent by South Africa's Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa to interact with Zimbabwean stakeholders were not mandated to meet anyone else outside the Presidency.

Charamba was responding to reports that the envoys were barred by Mnangagwa from meeting the two MDCs as mandated by their principal.

Read Charamba's statement below:

Presidential Special envoys are deputations between two heads of State. Theirs is to deliver a message from one head of State to another and, to take back the response to sending Head of State.

They may .not re-interpret their mission or purpose to do any other business without undermining their status as special envoys. There is thus no sensible reason to have expected the Mufamadi-led Special Envoys to have branched out of their strict mandate defined by the two interacting Heads of State and Govt by meeting other groups inside the country.

Simply, that is not the role of Presidential Special Envoys. Second confusion is to imagine this is a sub-regional intervention. It is not. It is merely a BILATERAL interaction between two close Heads of State representing two close sister republics.

If Sadc has to get involved - and there has to be very good grounds for that outside adulterated images circulated by the hashtag nonsense - that will happen through appropriate mechanism, namely Sadc Organ.



Source - Byo24News

