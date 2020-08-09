Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala throws Zimabwe police in panic mode

by Mandla Ndlovu
by Mandla Ndlovu
The Zimbabwe Republic Police says it is worried that the MDC National Chairperson Job Sikhala is organizing popcorn protests all over the country.

A secret police document  posted  by Professor Jonathan Moyo read as follows:

The security and political situation in the district is relatively calm. However, the economic situation is volatile with prices of basic commodities skyrocketing to unprecedented levels, beyond the reach of many, who are now living far below the poverty datum


MDC-Alliance through JOB SIKALA has declared the period 10-15 August 2020, a week of action. They are once again planning to engage in popcorn demonstrations in the hope that the public will join in and make the country ungovernable. The Opposition political parties and Pressure. Groups are riding on the unstable socio- economic situation.

However, The ZRP has issued a statement dismissing the social media post by Professor Jonathan Moyo in in an earlier tweet in connection with alleged defying of instructions at ZRP Plumtree by police officers. According to the police, the post is false and should be dismissed with contempt which it deserves.

The public is urged to be careful of the misleading posts which are circulating on social media as they do not portray the true picture on the ground. The ZRP is now conducting investigations to flush out rogue elements who are giving false information in order to cause alarm and despondency in the country, the police said in a statement


Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days