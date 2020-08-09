Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

FULL TEXT: July Moyo gives villagers 4 months to leave Hwange

by SI 188 of 2020
SI 2020-188 Communal Land (Setting Aside of Land) (Batoka Township) Notice, 2020

THE Minister of Local Government and Public Works, in terms of section 10 of the Communal Land Act [Chapter 20:04], hereby makes the following notice:—

1. This notice may be cited as the Communal Land (Setting Aside of Land) (Batoka Township) Notice, 2020.

2. The area of land specified in the Schedule shall be set aside with effect from 1st of January, 2021, for purposes of establishing a township.

3. Any person using or occupying the land specified in the Schedule, otherwise than by virtue of a right held in terms of the Mines and Minerals Act [Chapter 21:05], is ordered to depart permanently, with all his or her property, from the said land by the 31st of December, 2020, unless he or she acquires rights of use or occupation to the said land in terms of section 9(1) of the Communal Land Act [Chapter 20:04].
Read the full statutory instrument below:



Source - Government

Most Popular In 7 Days