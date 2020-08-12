Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Islamic terrorists defeat Zimbabwe contract killer in Mozambique

by Mandla Ndlovu
12 Aug 2020 at 15:38hrs | Views
Reports coming from Mozambique indicate that Islamist insurgents have captured a heavily-defended port in the far northern Mozambique town of Mocimboa da Praia after a heavy fight with contract killers led by Retired Zimbabwe Defense Forces Colonel Lionel Dyck.

Dyck's mercenaries under the Dyck Advisory Group, (DAG) were contracted by the under siege Mozambican government earlier this year.

One of the Mozambique online papers said, "It was one of several attacks on the town - 60 km (37 miles) south of the projects being developed by oil majors like France's Total - this year as insurgents with links to Islamic State have stepped up attacks in the region. Its port is used for cargo deliveries to the developments."

The Islamic group, known as Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jama, pledged allegiance to Islamic State last year and IS subsequently began claiming the local group's attacks, including another strike on Mocimboa da Praia earlier this year.

This week, Islamic State claimed via its media channels to have taken over two military bases in the vicinity of Mocimboa da Praia, resulting in the deaths of a number of Mozambique soldiers and the capture of weaponry ranging from machine guns to rocket-propelled grenades.

The remote region is far from Mozambique's main central city of Beira and the capital Maputo in the far south.

SADC and African Union have not taken any tangible measures to deal with the insurgency which is threatening peace in Southern Africa.




Source - Byo24News

