Court bars journalists, lawyers from attending Hopewell Chin'ono's hearing

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 secs ago | Views
Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna has barred members of the public from attending the court hearing of journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

According to the ruling journalists and lawyers that are not part of the defense team were barred with Nduna stating that Hopewell's evidence will jeopardize prison security if heard in public.

The order was in response to an application by Prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi who sought to bar members of the public from being present in court when Hopewell Chin'ono testifies about prison conditions when his fresh bail application is heard.

Chin'ono's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa had submitted that it is in the public interest for the matter to be heard in open court.



Source - Byo24News

