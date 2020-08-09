Court bars journalists, lawyers from attending Hopewell Chin'ono's hearing

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Beatrice Mtetwa says Hopewell Chin'ono is surviving on biscuits & water in prison as authorities are not allowing him to receive home-made food. pic.twitter.com/T1F6Rt0TVY — ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) August 12, 2020

Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna has barred members of the public from attending the court hearing of journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.According to the ruling journalists and lawyers that are not part of the defense team were barred with Nduna stating that Hopewell's evidence will jeopardize prison security if heard in public.The order was in response to an application by Prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi who sought to bar members of the public from being present in court when Hopewell Chin'ono testifies about prison conditions when his fresh bail application is heard.Chin'ono's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa had submitted that it is in the public interest for the matter to be heard in open court.