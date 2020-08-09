Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa should travel to Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
African Union chairman and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa should travel to Zimbabwe and seek a solution to the ongoing human rights abuses and political paralysis, South Africa's main opposition Democratic Alliance said on Tuesday.

The DA made the call after three special envoys sent by Ramaphosa to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa and "relevant stakeholders" returned home after meeting only the 77-year-old, who told them there was "no crisis in Zimbabwe".

The DA said Mnangagwa's move to stop the envoys from meeting with opposition parties and rights groups "was not only disrespectful to the office of the African Union chairperson, which Ramaphosa currently holds, but seems to confirm that the voices of the opposition and civil society are being muzzled in Zimbabwe."

"The Democratic Alliance now calls on President Ramaphosa, in his capacity as AU chairperson, to show leadership and go to Harare and meet with all the relevant stakeholders and get a balanced picture of the political crisis unfolding in the country," the DA said in a statement.

Zimbabwe's security services recently deployed to thwart anti-government protests, arresting and abducting Mnangagwa's rivals as well as journalists and trade union leaders.

The clampdown has sparked international outrage and shed light on long-standing social and economic woes which have left Mnangagwa facing his biggest test yet since seizing power through a military coup in November 2017.

Many Zimbabweans complain that the situation has grown worse since Mnangagwa took power.

The president has struggled to redress galloping inflation of 737 percent that has wiped out savings and rendered basic goods unaffordable to most.

This year, economic hardship has been exacerbated by drought and the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly two-thirds of Zimbabwe's 14.4 million inhabitants are predicted to face hunger by the end of 2020, according to the UN's World Food Programme.

Mnangagwa denies he has failed, instead he blames "detractors, divisive elements and enemies."

In a televised address on Tuesday marking the Defence Forces Day holiday, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was facing a "wave of aggression manifesting through illegal sanctions, hostile anti-Zimbabwe propaganda mounted on social media platforms and other forms of asymmetrical warfare."

His officials, in private briefings, have accused South Africa's ambassador to Zimbabwe Mphakama Mbete of "jumping the gun" by organising meetings for the envoys with the opposition without checking with Mnangagwa's office.

But Mnangagwa's rivals insist that he blocked the envoys from meeting opposition parties to hide his regime's rights abuses.

"For him to claim that there is no crisis in Zimbabwe and ask that the envoys sent by the AU chairperson turn around and go back without meeting the opposition, is a poor attempt at covering up the actions of his murderous regime," the DA said.

"For far too long, successive ANC governments have stood by as Zanu-PF has trampled civil liberties with impunity and disregard for the rule of law. The ANC has played an enabling role in the Zimbabwe crisis by glossing over state brutality in the country and its mismanagement of the economy.

"President Ramaphosa faces the first real test in his chairmanship of the AU. He will have to make a choice on whether to stand with the people of Zimbabwe against the tyranny of Zanu-PF or continue with the failed policy of ‘quiet diplomacy'."

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man found dead along highway

25 secs ago | 0 Views

Man murders wife, hangs self

47 secs ago | 0 Views

Please help Siza Khoza's son

1 min ago | 0 Views

Chin'ono bail hearing to proceed in secret

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Court bars journalists, lawyers from attending Hopewell Chin'ono's hearing

8 mins ago | 19 Views

The reason why the special envoy from South Africa snubed the opposition revealed

23 mins ago | 118 Views

BREAKING: Islamic terrorists defeat Zimbabwe contract killer in Mozambique

37 mins ago | 647 Views

4 Hobbies that come with risks you need to manage

1 hr ago | 242 Views

FULL TEXT: July Moyo gives villagers 4 months to leave Hwange

2 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Cyril Ramphosa ordered to lift alcohol ban

2 hrs ago | 856 Views

Sikhala throws Zimbabwe police in panic mode

3 hrs ago | 6409 Views

US targets Zim tycoons over their rights to freely associate

4 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Jubilation as court frees 7 accused of plotting to remove Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 7836 Views

Confusion over Ramaphosa's envoys cleared

6 hrs ago | 5726 Views

D-day for Hopewell Chin'ono

6 hrs ago | 3762 Views

South Africa Trade Union turns heat on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6327 Views

Ramaphosa advised 'go to Harare and meet opposition' after envoys forced to eat humble pie - even worse will follow

8 hrs ago | 5228 Views

The Zimbabwean political allegory: A dystopian complex

8 hrs ago | 850 Views

Book Aid International supports libraries in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zimbabwe turned into 100% military state: MDA

8 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Disappointment of Ramaphosa's envoys and the Zimbabwean problem

8 hrs ago | 2229 Views

Partnerships in lies, historical distortions and corruption now an ANC/ZanuPF game

8 hrs ago | 631 Views

Ramaphosa's envoys did not snub Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 4636 Views

Togarepi, Matutu bounce back

9 hrs ago | 5623 Views

Mnangagwa spoils soldiers, police

9 hrs ago | 8431 Views

Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' says there is crisis in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 3887 Views

D-Day for MDC Alliance youth leader

9 hrs ago | 832 Views

Mnanaggwa urged to amend laws

9 hrs ago | 983 Views

Council workers in shady land deals

9 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa's govt suspends new road projects

9 hrs ago | 2588 Views

Parirenyatwa COVID-19 centre over-stretched

9 hrs ago | 510 Views

Cross-border traders push for border re-opening

9 hrs ago | 713 Views

BCC rolls out e-learning facilities at schools

9 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe poverty worsens

9 hrs ago | 442 Views

No need to over-regulate political parties: Veritas

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

'Mnangagwa's Methodist Church Membership must be revoked'

9 hrs ago | 931 Views

Zimbabwe reserve money supply drops

9 hrs ago | 685 Views

Zera warns errant service stations

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

'Unboiled borehole water not suitable for drinking'

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chin'ono makes fresh bail application

10 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwean Civic group slams SA opposition

10 hrs ago | 587 Views

Over 6 000 kombis impounded

10 hrs ago | 383 Views

Lawyers walk out in protest

10 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Zimbabwe police fret over curfew breakers

10 hrs ago | 510 Views

Prisons gets new boss

10 hrs ago | 827 Views

Mnangagwa must be barred from SA hospitals, says Vavi

10 hrs ago | 689 Views

Chamisa betrayed as Biti throws his name for presidency 2023

16 hrs ago | 13132 Views

30 ZBC staffers test Covid-19 positive

17 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Mnangagwa heaps praises on 'professional, peaceful' army

17 hrs ago | 972 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days