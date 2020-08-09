Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Please help Siza Khoza's son

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
IT'S always a painful experience for a parent to watch a child's health deteriorating daily, but sadly this has been the experience of former Highlanders' tear away winger Sizabantu Khoza since his 12-year-old son Bonginkosi was diagnosed with septic arthritis in May.

Septic arthritis is a painful infection in a joint, which can come from germs that travel through the bloodstream from another part of the body. It can also occur when  penetrating injury delivers germs directly into the joint.

Bonginkosi is a two-time championship winner with Mountain Climbers and Highlanders Under-14 last year.

Bonginkosi's medals

His football future now looks bleak unless he gets urgent medical attention.

The costs involved are beyond the reach of his loving father, who during his playing days won four back-to-back league titles with a fearsome Bosso side and was also a darling of the team's multitude of fans.

Khoza senior also had a short stint at Caps United, but is considered a Highlanders great.

He told Chronicle Sport that his son first complained about feeling pain from the groin and later started limping.

The boy was taken to hospital where tests were conducted and doctors confirmed that he had septic arthritis.

"He then underwent an operation. The infection somehow affected his lungs and he had to stay in the intensive care unit for 10 days," said Khoza.

He said Bonginkosi was trying to walk with the aid of a walking frame, but things took a turn for the worst last week.

"Last week he suddenly said he was feeling extreme pain on his tandem muscle and couldn't even move his leg. He is still under the doctor and going for his dressing every five days and every time he goes for wound dressing. I need to have a special bandage which costs US$10 and I am struggling to raise that amount. What pains me most now is that my boy is always crying in pain and some of the words he utters while crying really make me wonder if I am a good father to him.

But I am trying my best to ensure that he heals and returns to football, a game he loves so much. Another doctor recently told me to buy medication called Stemcell, which costs US$70, an amount beyond me at the moment," said a visibly dejected Khoza.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man found dead along highway

22 secs ago | 0 Views

Man murders wife, hangs self

44 secs ago | 0 Views

Ramaphosa should travel to Zimbabwe

1 min ago | 0 Views

Chin'ono bail hearing to proceed in secret

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Court bars journalists, lawyers from attending Hopewell Chin'ono's hearing

8 mins ago | 19 Views

The reason why the special envoy from South Africa snubed the opposition revealed

23 mins ago | 116 Views

BREAKING: Islamic terrorists defeat Zimbabwe contract killer in Mozambique

37 mins ago | 646 Views

4 Hobbies that come with risks you need to manage

1 hr ago | 241 Views

FULL TEXT: July Moyo gives villagers 4 months to leave Hwange

2 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Cyril Ramphosa ordered to lift alcohol ban

2 hrs ago | 856 Views

Sikhala throws Zimbabwe police in panic mode

3 hrs ago | 6408 Views

US targets Zim tycoons over their rights to freely associate

4 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Jubilation as court frees 7 accused of plotting to remove Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 7835 Views

Confusion over Ramaphosa's envoys cleared

6 hrs ago | 5726 Views

D-day for Hopewell Chin'ono

6 hrs ago | 3761 Views

South Africa Trade Union turns heat on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6326 Views

Ramaphosa advised 'go to Harare and meet opposition' after envoys forced to eat humble pie - even worse will follow

8 hrs ago | 5228 Views

The Zimbabwean political allegory: A dystopian complex

8 hrs ago | 850 Views

Book Aid International supports libraries in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zimbabwe turned into 100% military state: MDA

8 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Disappointment of Ramaphosa's envoys and the Zimbabwean problem

8 hrs ago | 2229 Views

Partnerships in lies, historical distortions and corruption now an ANC/ZanuPF game

8 hrs ago | 631 Views

Ramaphosa's envoys did not snub Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 4636 Views

Togarepi, Matutu bounce back

9 hrs ago | 5623 Views

Mnangagwa spoils soldiers, police

9 hrs ago | 8431 Views

Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' says there is crisis in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 3886 Views

D-Day for MDC Alliance youth leader

9 hrs ago | 832 Views

Mnanaggwa urged to amend laws

9 hrs ago | 983 Views

Council workers in shady land deals

9 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa's govt suspends new road projects

9 hrs ago | 2588 Views

Parirenyatwa COVID-19 centre over-stretched

9 hrs ago | 510 Views

Cross-border traders push for border re-opening

9 hrs ago | 712 Views

BCC rolls out e-learning facilities at schools

9 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe poverty worsens

9 hrs ago | 442 Views

No need to over-regulate political parties: Veritas

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

'Mnangagwa's Methodist Church Membership must be revoked'

9 hrs ago | 931 Views

Zimbabwe reserve money supply drops

9 hrs ago | 685 Views

Zera warns errant service stations

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

'Unboiled borehole water not suitable for drinking'

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chin'ono makes fresh bail application

10 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwean Civic group slams SA opposition

10 hrs ago | 587 Views

Over 6 000 kombis impounded

10 hrs ago | 383 Views

Lawyers walk out in protest

10 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Zimbabwe police fret over curfew breakers

10 hrs ago | 510 Views

Prisons gets new boss

10 hrs ago | 827 Views

Mnangagwa must be barred from SA hospitals, says Vavi

10 hrs ago | 689 Views

Chamisa betrayed as Biti throws his name for presidency 2023

16 hrs ago | 13132 Views

30 ZBC staffers test Covid-19 positive

17 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Mnangagwa heaps praises on 'professional, peaceful' army

17 hrs ago | 972 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days