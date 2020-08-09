Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man found dead along highway

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
A MAN from Nkayi in Matabeleland North was on Monday found lying dead along the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo road in Nyamandlovu, shortly after he was discharged from Mpilo Central Hospital where he was admitted for an undisclosed ailment, police said yesterday.

The man, identified as Gift Sibanda (24) from Somthanyelo village under Chief Sikhobokhobo area was discovered by a police officer at around 9:25 AM.

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident yesterday, saying they suspected no foul play.

She said a police officer stumbled upon the deceased and notified his counterparts at Nyamandlovu Police Station.

"One of our police officers came across the deceased lying facing upwards along the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo road at a 32 kg peg in Nyamandlovu area. When he got closer to investigate that is when he discovered that he was dead," she said.

The police officer searched the deceased's clothes and discovered a hospital medical card, which indicated that the man had just been discharged from Mpilo Central Hospital.

"The medical card indicated that the deceased had previously gone to seek medical treatment on Wednesday last week at St Luke's Hospital in Lupane. He was then referred to Mpilo Central Hospital the following day and card showed that he had visited the hospital at around 8 am before being discharged," said Chief Insp Makonese.

The police officer notified Nyamandlovu Police Station who attended to the scene.

Chief Insp Makonese said they suspected no foul play and the case is being treated as sudden death due to illness.

She, however, did not disclose the ailment.

The body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary.

Chief Insp Makonese said police in Tsholotsho have launched a manhunt for a 32-year-old man who killed his father for reprimanding him for insulting mourners at a funeral.

"When he was warned about his behaviour, the suspect left the place for his father's homestead. When his father heard about the matter, the suspect then picked a three-legged fire stand with which he struck his father several times and he died on the spot.

"The accused is currently on the run and police are investigating the matter. We are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact any nearest police station," said Chief Insp Makonese.

Meanwhile, police in Matabeleland South are appealing to relatives of a suspected border jumper who died last month in Botswana to come forward.

The deceased identified as Thapelo Ndlovu (36) and believe to be from Kezi in Matobo district in Matabeleland South, was found lying unconscious at Mapakata cattle post in Botswana on July 8 and subsequently died 10 days later.

"Police are appealing to members of the public who may be missing their relative to file a missing person report at their nearest police station or contact Matabeleland South Provincial spokesperson Chief Inspector Ndebele on (02842) 22810 or cellphone number 0715431235/0773594899," said police in a statement posted on Twitter.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man murders wife, hangs self

37 secs ago | 0 Views

Please help Siza Khoza's son

54 secs ago | 0 Views

Ramaphosa should travel to Zimbabwe

1 min ago | 0 Views

Chin'ono bail hearing to proceed in secret

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Court bars journalists, lawyers from attending Hopewell Chin'ono's hearing

8 mins ago | 18 Views

The reason why the special envoy from South Africa snubed the opposition revealed

23 mins ago | 115 Views

BREAKING: Islamic terrorists defeat Zimbabwe contract killer in Mozambique

37 mins ago | 643 Views

4 Hobbies that come with risks you need to manage

1 hr ago | 241 Views

FULL TEXT: July Moyo gives villagers 4 months to leave Hwange

2 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Cyril Ramphosa ordered to lift alcohol ban

2 hrs ago | 855 Views

Sikhala throws Zimbabwe police in panic mode

3 hrs ago | 6403 Views

US targets Zim tycoons over their rights to freely associate

4 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Jubilation as court frees 7 accused of plotting to remove Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 7833 Views

Confusion over Ramaphosa's envoys cleared

6 hrs ago | 5726 Views

D-day for Hopewell Chin'ono

6 hrs ago | 3761 Views

South Africa Trade Union turns heat on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6326 Views

Ramaphosa advised 'go to Harare and meet opposition' after envoys forced to eat humble pie - even worse will follow

8 hrs ago | 5228 Views

The Zimbabwean political allegory: A dystopian complex

8 hrs ago | 850 Views

Book Aid International supports libraries in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zimbabwe turned into 100% military state: MDA

8 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Disappointment of Ramaphosa's envoys and the Zimbabwean problem

8 hrs ago | 2229 Views

Partnerships in lies, historical distortions and corruption now an ANC/ZanuPF game

8 hrs ago | 631 Views

Ramaphosa's envoys did not snub Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 4636 Views

Togarepi, Matutu bounce back

9 hrs ago | 5623 Views

Mnangagwa spoils soldiers, police

9 hrs ago | 8430 Views

Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' says there is crisis in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 3885 Views

D-Day for MDC Alliance youth leader

9 hrs ago | 832 Views

Mnanaggwa urged to amend laws

9 hrs ago | 983 Views

Council workers in shady land deals

9 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa's govt suspends new road projects

9 hrs ago | 2588 Views

Parirenyatwa COVID-19 centre over-stretched

9 hrs ago | 509 Views

Cross-border traders push for border re-opening

9 hrs ago | 712 Views

BCC rolls out e-learning facilities at schools

9 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe poverty worsens

9 hrs ago | 442 Views

No need to over-regulate political parties: Veritas

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

'Mnangagwa's Methodist Church Membership must be revoked'

9 hrs ago | 931 Views

Zimbabwe reserve money supply drops

9 hrs ago | 685 Views

Zera warns errant service stations

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

'Unboiled borehole water not suitable for drinking'

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chin'ono makes fresh bail application

9 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwean Civic group slams SA opposition

10 hrs ago | 587 Views

Over 6 000 kombis impounded

10 hrs ago | 383 Views

Lawyers walk out in protest

10 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Zimbabwe police fret over curfew breakers

10 hrs ago | 510 Views

Prisons gets new boss

10 hrs ago | 827 Views

Mnangagwa must be barred from SA hospitals, says Vavi

10 hrs ago | 689 Views

Chamisa betrayed as Biti throws his name for presidency 2023

16 hrs ago | 13132 Views

30 ZBC staffers test Covid-19 positive

17 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Mnangagwa heaps praises on 'professional, peaceful' army

17 hrs ago | 972 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days