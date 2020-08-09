Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC pleased with BF progress

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is pleased with the progress they have made in the renovations at Barbourfields Stadium in order for the venue to meet the Confederation of African Football (Caf) requirements.

Barbourfields has been going through renovations since the start of the year after it was condemned by Caf inspectors.

At the moment Zimbabwe cannot host international football matches after Caf inspectors also condemned the National Sports Stadium, Rufaro and Mandava stadiums.

"The football pitch to date had extensive repair works entailing weeding and replanting some sections…the grass has been fertilised…which had significantly improved the quality of the grass," reads a recent BCC report.

"Signage on the approaches, in and around the stadium, both directional and safety-wise, was done to a very large extent. The teams and match officials' dressing rooms were also extensively attended to."

The report further indicated that three additional toilets were installed in the dressing rooms to bring to five the number of toilets as per Caf recommendation.

However, the dressing rooms in their present size remained the sticking point due to funding problems.

This comes after Caf inspectors indicated that the facilities were way too small in size for international match requirements and recommended that they be expanded hence new designs have already been done.

The report also revealed that the doping room was also spruced up by re-partitioning it and in the process created a waiting, doping and a spacious doctor's room. A shower, sink and a wash basin were installed including ceramic floor tiles.

"The media, press conference and meeting rooms had been floor-tiled and painted. The public address (PA) system had been procured and fitted in the press conference room, including requisite camera and front platforms," BCC said.

The venue's floodlights are still to reach the required standard and new designs need to match Caf specifications.

"Floodlights had recently been tested and the lux remained averaging eight hundred (800) which was way below the 1200 lux recommended by Caf," the council report said.

"To achieve that, council's electrical section had proffered new designs equipped with energy-saving light emitting diodes (LEDs). The execution of that project would also be informed by the injection of fresh funds," the report noted.

The report showed that procurement of an array of equipment was undertaken in the past few months as the city moves with speed to complete the whole process.

Most Popular In 7 Days