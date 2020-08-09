Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo's 'false' claims rubbished

by Staff reporter
20 secs ago | Views
THE police have dismissed claims by one of the G40 kingpins and self-exiled former minister Professor Jonathan Moyo that some of its officers in Plumtree, Matabeleland South were defying orders from superiors in an attempt to plant seeds of division within the security forces.

Prof Moy posted on twitter on Tuesday claiming that some police officers in the border town were defying superiors as they are now in support of illegal and violent demonstrations planned by the opposition.

However, the police, using the same platform, yesterday said Moyo's false claims were meant to cause alarm and despondency.

"The ZRP dismisses the social media post by Professor Jonathan Moyo in connection with alleged defying of instructions at ZRP Plumtree by police officers. The post is false and should be dismissed with contempt which it deserves," said the police.

The public is urged to be careful of the misleading posts which are circulating on social media as they do not portray the true picture on the ground. "No to falsehoods".  The ZRP is now conducting investigations to flush out rogue elements who are giving false information."

The opposition and its allies have made a number of attempts, albeit futile, to cause divisions within the security sector to create the false impression that some members of the forces were in support of their violent demonstrations.

Source - chronicle

