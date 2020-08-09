Mnangagwa donates one million bricks

News / National

by Staff reporter

SEVERAL schools in Matabeleland North will benefit from a presidential donation of one million bricks meant for the construction of educational infrastructure in the province.During a two day working visit to Hwange in May this year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa pledged to give a million bricks towards building of infrastructure at schools in Matabeleland North province.Two districts, Hwange and Umguza will benefit from the valuable gesture."The donation is expected to go towards the construction of school infrastructure which will go a long way in assisting our learners have an appropriate learning environment. This shows the seriousness of the President in driving towards development of world class learning infrastructure," said Richard MoyoWith the province lagging behind in terms of quality of infrastructure at schools, the presidential gesture could not have come at better time."The donation will go a long way in improving the quality of schools in the province," he said.The one million bricks were sourced by President Mnangagwa from local mining company, Makomo Resources."I urge other companies to emulate Makomo in developing the areas they operate from…," said Chief Hwange.President Mnangagwa earlier in the month donated two thousand tonnes of coal to five referral hospitals in Bulawayo and Matabeleland North Province.Mpilo, Victoria Falls, St Luke's, United Bulawayo Hospitals and Ingutsheni are the five referral health centres that took delivery of the coal sourced by President Mnangagwa again from Hwange mining firm Makomo Resources.The latest donations are in fulfilment of the commitment by government to ensure companies plough back to the communities they operate from.