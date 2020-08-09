Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa donates one million bricks

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SEVERAL schools in Matabeleland North will benefit from a presidential donation of one million bricks meant for the construction of educational infrastructure in the province.

During a two day working visit to Hwange in May this year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa pledged to give a million bricks towards building of infrastructure at schools in Matabeleland North province.

Two districts, Hwange and Umguza will benefit from the valuable gesture.

"The donation is expected to go towards the construction of school infrastructure which will go a long way in assisting our learners have an appropriate learning environment. This shows the seriousness of the President in driving towards development of world class learning infrastructure," said Richard Moyo

With the province lagging behind in terms of quality of infrastructure at schools, the presidential gesture could not have come at better time.

"The donation will go a long way in improving the quality of schools in the province," he said.

The one million bricks were sourced by President Mnangagwa from local mining company, Makomo Resources.

"I urge other companies to emulate Makomo in developing the areas they operate from…," said Chief Hwange.

President Mnangagwa earlier in the month donated two thousand tonnes of coal to five referral hospitals in Bulawayo and Matabeleland North Province.

Mpilo, Victoria Falls, St Luke's, United Bulawayo Hospitals and Ingutsheni are the five referral health centres that took delivery of the coal sourced by President Mnangagwa again from Hwange mining firm Makomo Resources.

The latest donations are in fulfilment of the commitment by government to ensure companies plough back to the communities they operate from.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's daughter arrested for illegal mining in Mazowe

2 hrs ago | 2622 Views

Trip by South African envoys to Zimbabwe was a waste of jet fuel

2 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Zimbabwe economic reforms charms top economists

5 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Zimbabwe at crossroads - The new Zimbabwe we crave for

5 hrs ago | 900 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 'false' claims rubbished

5 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Ramaphosa's emissaries will return to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 2434 Views

Biti's aides sue police for $2 million

5 hrs ago | 869 Views

BCC pleased with BF progress

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Man found dead along highway

5 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Man murders wife, hangs self

5 hrs ago | 677 Views

Please help Siza Khoza's son

5 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Ramaphosa should travel to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 293 Views

Chin'ono bail hearing to proceed in secret

5 hrs ago | 663 Views

Court bars journalists, lawyers from attending Hopewell Chin'ono's hearing

5 hrs ago | 1029 Views

The reason why the special envoy from South Africa snubed the opposition revealed

5 hrs ago | 818 Views

BREAKING: Islamic terrorists defeat Zimbabwe contract killer in Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 2743 Views

4 Hobbies that come with risks you need to manage

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

FULL TEXT: July Moyo gives villagers 4 months to leave Hwange

7 hrs ago | 2424 Views

Cyril Ramphosa ordered to lift alcohol ban

7 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Sikhala throws Zimbabwe police in panic mode

9 hrs ago | 11082 Views

US targets Zim tycoons over their rights to freely associate

9 hrs ago | 3135 Views

Jubilation as court frees 7 accused of plotting to remove Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 10816 Views

Confusion over Ramaphosa's envoys cleared

11 hrs ago | 6635 Views

D-day for Hopewell Chin'ono

11 hrs ago | 4307 Views

South Africa Trade Union turns heat on Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 7365 Views

Ramaphosa advised 'go to Harare and meet opposition' after envoys forced to eat humble pie - even worse will follow

13 hrs ago | 5609 Views

The Zimbabwean political allegory: A dystopian complex

13 hrs ago | 885 Views

Book Aid International supports libraries in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe turned into 100% military state: MDA

13 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Disappointment of Ramaphosa's envoys and the Zimbabwean problem

13 hrs ago | 2402 Views

Partnerships in lies, historical distortions and corruption now an ANC/ZanuPF game

13 hrs ago | 662 Views

Ramaphosa's envoys did not snub Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 4885 Views

Togarepi, Matutu bounce back

14 hrs ago | 6946 Views

Mnangagwa spoils soldiers, police

14 hrs ago | 11158 Views

Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' says there is crisis in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 4791 Views

D-Day for MDC Alliance youth leader

14 hrs ago | 856 Views

Mnanaggwa urged to amend laws

14 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Council workers in shady land deals

14 hrs ago | 824 Views

Mnangagwa's govt suspends new road projects

14 hrs ago | 3222 Views

Parirenyatwa COVID-19 centre over-stretched

14 hrs ago | 537 Views

Cross-border traders push for border re-opening

14 hrs ago | 798 Views

BCC rolls out e-learning facilities at schools

14 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe poverty worsens

14 hrs ago | 480 Views

No need to over-regulate political parties: Veritas

15 hrs ago | 301 Views

'Mnangagwa's Methodist Church Membership must be revoked'

15 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Zimbabwe reserve money supply drops

15 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zera warns errant service stations

15 hrs ago | 688 Views

'Unboiled borehole water not suitable for drinking'

15 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chin'ono makes fresh bail application

15 hrs ago | 448 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days